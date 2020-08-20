Amid the tumultuous times brought about over the past few months, many teens and young adults have noticed issues throughout the world, then asking themselves how they could enact positive change.

Domenic Feola recently found an answer to that question, which he said he asked himself almost everyday: “How can I help?”

Feola (junior-marketing) is a member of Penn State Club Cross Country and an artist from West Chester, Pennsylvania, who — like many others — is discovering his passions, beliefs and what he wants to stand for.

After learning about the death of George Floyd and other incidents of police brutality across the country, Feola began discussing with his friends how they could better educate themselves on social justice issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and becoming an ally of the cause.

“Among my friends, it was the thing everyone was talking and trying to learn about — trying to understand where, as a privileged white person, they can be a part of this movement.” Feola said.

The next natural step for Feola was to pick up a paint brush and create art, which he described as “a little bit more abstract.”

His art collection consists mostly of portraits of friends and family, as well as abstract pieces, many with meanings personal to his life. Feola’s artwork also includes a variety of sketches, drawings and paintings. He uses black, shades of gray and pops of pastel colors when bringing his ideas to life.

“What’s important to me in my art is experimenting and finding my way,” Feola said. “I may not know everything about Black Lives Matter, but I do know about art.”

Through his art, Feola decided to try to raise money to support the BLM cause.

Feola said he believes Black Lives Matter is an important cause to support because everything Black people and people of color have been experiencing in the United States has been “terrible.”

“People use the argument that you should care because [Black people] are your neighbors, friends… but you should care because they are human beings, not because it personally affects you,” Feola said.

Feola also made an Instagram post announcing his fundraising efforts and a Google Form for supporters to fill out if they have an art request. All the form requires is contact information, why they would like a given portrait painted and proof of a donation to BLM or another organization supporting Black communities — like the Marsha P. Johnson Institute or NAACP.

Some of Feola’s friends, like Caeden Smith, learned about the fundraiser through Instagram and decided to support it.

“I just thought it was awesome that [Feola] was putting his talents and abilities out there to go beyond himself and for Black Lives Matter, and we should do everything we can to support [him and the movement],” Smith (sophomore-engineering science) said.

Elizabeth Powderly, who ran with Feola on the Club Cross Country team, learned about his fundraiser through social media as well.

“I know that Dom has done some really cool artwork in the past, and I thought it was great he was using his art for something bigger,” Powderly (junior-biology) said. “Black Lives Matter is important to me because with my own privilege, I don’t face the injustice people of color face… even on our own campus, every day.”

