Penn State University Police released an update on the investigation of the Zoom bombing that occurred in Black Caucus's Zoom room during the Spring Virtual Involvement Fair on Jan. 27

According to a Penn State News release, University Police has been consulting with the Office of Information Security, FBI and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.

Police "applauded the victims for reporting this crime immediately and for taking steps to preserve crucial evidence."

Currently, there are "no indications that the incident involved people connected to the Penn State community," according to the release.

University Police said investigations involving digital forensic evidence can be "lengthy," but police are actively working to investigate.

Moreover, police offered support through its Victim Support unit and encouraged anyone with further information to contact University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit an online tip.

