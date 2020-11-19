With Thanksgiving break quickly approaching and students leaving campus for the rest of the semester, Penn State announced it will offer pre-departure coronavirus testing.

Until Thursday, Nov. 19, students can schedule coronavirus tests to be taken at the Bryce Jordan Center and receive their results between 48 and 72 hours.

Raegan Holzhuter thought the testing plan was a good idea.

“It is definitely helpful not to have to worry about running to the pharmacy to do it,” Holzhuter (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Mason Bennett agreed, and thought the testing gave students more flexibility for returning home.

“I think it is a good plan and lets us do our test whenever we want and we can go home earlier if we want to,” Bennett (freshman-chemistry) said.

Many students, including Meghan Duda, thought the pre-departure testing was beneficial to families and communities.

“My mom is making me get tested before I go home just as a precaution for the older people in my family,” Duda (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said.

Emma McQuinn had similar thoughts.

“Students want to make sure they are safe for their families, so it was nice of them to offer that [testing],” McQuinn (freshman-biology) said.

Along with ensuring the safety of families, students such as Max Schaefer thought the testing allowed communities to feel safer.

“I think it is a good idea,” Schaefer (freshman-biobehavioral health) said. “I feel like everyone should be getting [tested] because it is better for the community.”

Some students also found the testing very efficient.

Evan Dyni has been tested multiple times and found the process to be quick and easy.

“It was really smooth, and I thought they got a lot of people through,” Dyni (sophomore-supply chain management) said. “There was a long line and it took five minutes tops.”

Though many students thought the testing was a good idea, others felt Penn State could have improved its precautions.

Maria Weck thought the university has not been the best with coronavirus-related testing decisions.

“I think it could be better by doing [testing] a little earlier,” Weck (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Lynnicia Massenburg also thought there could be improvements.

“I think it is a pretty good plan for pre-departure testing, but I think it is more important to test post-departure as well,” Massengburg (graduate-biochemistry microbiology and molecular biology) said.

On Oct. 4, Penn State announced mandatory pre-arrival testing for selected students and employees prior to the start of classes in the spring.

