On Friday, Penn State President Erin Barron sent students an email referencing the university's coronavirus testing results for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

The coronavirus dashboard showed 115 positive results from on-demand testing and 59 positive results from random screening, as of Friday.

“It’s important to reiterate that the number of positive cases is rising in University Park and this is a critical moment to help slow the progression and remain learning on campus,” President Eric Barron said in the email. “I ask that you not travel over this holiday weekend, have visitors from out of town or attend parties or barbecues. We must make every effort to mitigate the virus’ spread, including continued masking and social distancing.”

Including the numbers reported above, there are currently 211 total positive cases that were found on University Park’s campus out of 9,948 total tests performed. That number includes both on-demand and random screening.

Previously, “on-demand testing” was referred to as “symptomatic testing." The university altered the descriptions of its two testing programs as of Friday.

“The on-demand group includes test results from students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as well as asymptomatic individuals who are concerned about a possible exposure,” Dr. Robin Oliver-Veronesi, senior director of University Health Services said in a statement. “For those experiencing symptoms, we are seeing them mostly limited to mild to moderate symptoms such as a low-grade fever, cough and muscle aches.”

The university’s second testing program, previously referred to as “asymptomatic testing,” is now referred to as “random screening” as of Friday. These tests include results from the university’s randomized covid-19 surveillance program, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics’ testing on student-athletes and targeted testing through “pop-up facilities.”

Students who tested positive are either in isolation on-campus in Eastview Terrace, at home or in a single-occupancy residence off campus, and the contact tracing process has been initiated for all of the impacted individuals.

While there is still “ample space” available in the university’s isolation and quarantine areas, university leadership is becoming increasingly concerned with the rising number of positive cases and the “implications for continued on-campus learning” moving forward.

“This is a very critical moment,” Matt Ferrari, epidemiologist and associate professor or biology said in a statement. “This is not the time to have friends over, or visit other apartments.”

Employee random screening will officially begin Sept. 8, even though some have already been tested previously. Demographic data — race, ethnicity, place of origin and gender — are not used in the random selection process for both students and employees.

Data collected from Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses will be added to the coronavirus dashboard once it is validated.

The university said it is prepared to adjust its on-campus learning approach if necessary and encourages all students, faculty and staff to support the “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign.

“We know the virus is here, and I am of course concerned by the numbers and trends we are seeing,” Barron said in a statement. “Next week we will assess data following the holiday weekend, and determine whether we need to take mitigation steps at University Park including temporary or sustained remote learning.”

Barron said he “couldn’t be prouder” of the Penn State community and thanked everyone “in advance” for their efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.

