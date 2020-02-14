TEDxPSU will hold its 10th annual conference from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Schwab Auditorium.

The theme of this year's conference will center on "continuum."

Tickets are available for purchase in the HUB-Robeson Center on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Feb. 16.

Student tickets are $3 and non-student tickets are $4.

This year, TEDxPSU will host 10 speakers who will cover a variety of topics ranging from traveling as an artist to FBI linguistic skills.

Among the notable speakers to share their stories include explorer Will Hunt, artist Stan Herd, and former FBI special agent Jim Fitzgerald.

RELATED

+11 TEDxPSU 2019: Takeaways from each speaker (PHOTOS) Penn State hosted its ninth-annual TEDxPSU conference on Sunday, Feb. 10 in Schwab Auditoriu…