Students will have the opportunity to return rented materials for their classes including textbooks and technologies by their normal due dates.

Penn State announced on Wednesday that classes will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the semester in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Some students may have limited access to campus during this time, which could affect their ability to return rented class materials.

The Penn State Student Book Store in downtown State College will offer the same rental return date on May 15, the week following finals. The Student Book Store said it will also accept any returns through USPS Mail, FedEx or UPS, and “no late fees will be applied” for packages postmarked on or before May 15.

For any students who have difficulties returning their books on time, the Student Book Store said it will work through circumstances for each customer. The Student Book Store has held the same policy during previous semesters.

The Penn State Bookstore did not immediately respond for comment.

University Libraries across the commonwealth will have limited hours, operating from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays. The library encourages students to continue requesting materials online through the library’s database if they are interested. These items will be held until the library resumes normal operational hours, according to Penn State News.

A Penn State spokesperson Wyatt Dubois said the library will consider extending due dates for students who have not had the opportunity to return materials checked out.

The Media and Technology Support Services in the Wagner Annex will also operate under limited hours, from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Media Tech said it will send out emails for students who currently have items checked out, whether it be for a week or the entire semester.

Students looking to retrieve anything currently left in the dorm rooms “should not return to campus before receiving specific, individual instructions,” according to Dubois. The university will announce scheduled dates for students living in residence halls to return for move out.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Local shows, musicals and events closed to prevent spread With the recent announcement that Penn State classes will remain online for the rest of the …