As the world battles a global pandemic and the United States focuses on its upcoming presidential election, the question of how to safely vote has bombarded election administrators and politicians alike.

Throughout the last several months, various political leaders have called for the expansion of the mail-in ballot system amid the pandemic.

In October 2019, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed an election reform bill that allows voters to register for mail-in ballots without having to provide a reason for doing so.

With Election Day fast approaching, student political organizations at Penn State have had to follow coronavirus-related rules and find ways to reach young voters to ensure their voices are heard.

Jordan Clark, president of the College Republicans, said while his organization “obviously” wants to have Republican students register to vote, “getting people registered is what's most important.”

Clark (senior-political science) said although his organization had been planning to have in-person meetings, it has since chosen to hold meetings remotely.

President of the College Independents Avinash Bakshi said members would meet online in order to retain member-engagement with the club throughout the fall semester.

Similarly, Trent Abbate, administrative vice president of the College Democrats, said although he has canceled plans to canvass every weekend leading up to Nov. 3, his organization would also continue to reach out to members remotely.

All three expressed that their main goals for the fall semester are to encourage their members to vote and remain politically active.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Although 11.1% of College Independents polled last May said they would abstain from voting in the 2020 presidential election, Bakshi (senior-molecular biology) said many of those members remained engaged with down-ballot candidates.

Bakshi said while his organization would encourage members to vote and remain politically engaged, he felt it was every member's choice to decide whether or not they feel compelled to cast a ballot.

However, these organizations' shared goal of ensuring everyone who is eligible to vote does so has been charged by the question of how Americans will choose to exercise their constitutional right.

Throughout the last several months, the expansion of mail-in voting options has increasingly become a partisan issue.

In particular, Trump has been critical of mail-in voting and efforts to increase funding for the United States Postal Service.

Trump has repeatedly linked mail-in voting to fraud, claiming that mail-in ballots are a “very dangerous thing for this country because they are cheaters.”

According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, there is no evidence that mail balloting increases electoral fraud.

Despite Trump’s attacks on the USPS, Postmaster General Louis De Joy said during an NBC News broadcast that the agency is “fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time.”

Moreover, on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Trump said the only way he could lose the election is if it’s “rigged.”

Clark, who described Trump as an “eccentric speaker,” said he believes it is possible for “Joe Biden to win in a fair way.”

Alternatively, Abbate (senior-political science) described Trump’s statement as being “straight out of the playbook of corroding democracy,” and Bakshi deemed Trump’s rhetoric to be “very divisive.”

Abbate said disputing the results of an election before it has even taken place is not favorable to the state of American democracy.

RELATED

Both Abbate and Bakshi said Trump’s assertion that increasing mail-in ballots would lead to an increase in voter fraud were baseless.

Bakshi said Trump is “hypocritical” for disguising his concern of seeing more Democratic voters use the mail-in ballot system as fear of voter fraud.

“We should stop politicizing things that should be universal,” Bakshi said.

Trump has also denounced the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for reversing recent changes to USPS operations and sending $25 billion to the agency ahead of Nov. 3.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Though the president has previously said the USPS was “a joke,” arguing the agency would benefit by raising the price of its services, all three students agreed the USPS exists to fulfill a service to the public and not to be profitable.

While Clark, Bakshi and Abbate mentioned some of their members were hesitant to request mail-in ballots, Clark emphasized he is against a universal mail-in ballot system as he feels it would heighten the chances of an inaccurate voter count in November.

Clark explained that while he understands the need for mail-in ballots in the middle of the pandemic, mail-in voting should be used as a last resort.

“I don't understand why mail-in voting is even necessary,” Clark said. “Why do they need to make a whole separate process that is known to cause loss of votes in the past a mainstream option this year?”

Instead, Clark made the case for absentee ballots, saying they “are not lost nearly as much as mail-in ballots.”

He argued the fear of contracting the coronavirus should be made an acceptable option to register for an absentee ballot.

Abbate said while there may be logistical issues associated with mail-in voting operations, he feels more people should be focused on encouraging states to make use of these systems securely.

“We need 21st-century solutions to old problems,” Abbate said, “and simply getting rid of mail-in voting is not the appropriate answer.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

How Penn State freshmen are adjusting to college life For some students, the coronavirus brought many fun activities and the feeling of normalcy t…

According to Bakshi, approximately half of the members of the College Independents said they want to vote via the mail-in system in the upcoming election and only a quarter of members said they would prefer to vote in-person.

Abbate discussed what he viewed as a long-standing tradition of voter suppression in the U.S.

“There's always going to be systematic barriers in place to prevent certain people from voting,” Abbate said, mentioning voting rights for released felons and redistricting.

Clark said he plans to vote in-person in Centre County this November and would encourage other College Republicans to vote in the way they feel is best for them.

Contrastingly, both Abbate and Bakshi said they had already requested mail-in ballots, which they think gives voters more options.

“I believe that everybody, at this point, should be requesting a mail-in ballot at Penn State because we legitimately don't know where we're going to be in November,” Abbate said.