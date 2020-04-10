At a virtual town hall for graduate students on Thursday, Provost Nick Jones said he “anticipates” the summer 2020 semester will be taught partly through asynchronous online classes.

In a response to a question regarding whether the summer semester would be taught through synchronous or asynchronous learning, Jones said he anticipates the semester will be taught through some combination of both.

Jones said in deciding how to structure the remote learning period, the university is looking at the current semester, which is using synchronous instruction, and Penn State World Campus, which uses asynchronous instruction.

In the summer semester, the university said it hopes to combine the best of both of those styles of learning.

Jones said he anticipates the university will make a formal announcement to this effect in the next few days.

In a statement, Penn State spokesman Wyatt DuBois said the summer semester's structure is dependent upon the coronavirus situation in the future.

“Much of what occurs in the summer will be dependent on the restrictions for social distancing and whether they are lifted or altered,” DuBois said via email.

