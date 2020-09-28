Penn State’s Counseling & Psychological Services has offered students struggling with mental health a myriad of ways to acknowledge and possibly overcome their personal struggles.

Benjamin Locke, the senior director for CAPS, said the department had been advocating for increased funding several years before receiving it in 2017.

Using those funds, Locke said CAPS has been trying to diversify the services it offers so as to serve students across the commonwealth more effectively.

Students from the DMAX Club at Penn State share a similar goal, also wanting to reach students to eliminate the stigma related to acknowledging mental health, while encouraging dialogue surrounding students' emotional and mental wellbeing.

DMAX club secretary and event planner Caitin Allen had a positive experience utilizing CAPS services.

In Sept. 2018, Allen (senior-biology) said she began to feel increasingly stressed and homesick. She managed to get matched with a therapist within a week of requesting assistance from the CAPS office.

Though she was able to obtain help as she applied early enough in the semester, Allen explained that when she continued to seek help from CAPS past the 15 week limit, they could only manage to refer her to a separate case manager in Bellefonte.

Being a freshman at the time, Allen explained that she felt she was only able to access those services once she got a car during her sophomore year.

Other students, such as Christa Torchia — who is the president of DMAX — explained that she had previously reached out to the CAPS office and tried to access some of their services during her freshman year to continue therapy after graduating high school.

Though she was unable to gain access to any one-on-one services, she was placed into a therapy group that met once weekly for three weeks.

Torchia (junior-psychology and neuroscience) explained that the weekly hour she had with the group did push her in a better direction, though it might not have addressed all of her struggles.

“It never really dug deep,” Torchia said. “It didn’t get me to the clarity I think that I needed.”

After someone close to her died in 2019, Taylor Suzenski said she also tried to access CAPS.

Upon going into the office seeking help and someone to speak to, Suzenski (senior-engineering science) detailed a “frustrating” experience, as she had to fill out several forms and wait an hour before she could actually speak to someone.

“I thought it was very weird how they offered for people to come in and talk when someone passes away, but then I’m asked to fill out all this paperwork about my personal mental health when I wasn’t there for that,” Suzenski said.

Still, Suzenski said she understood the paperwork request was protocol.

In response to the experience of students like Suzenski, Locke said that while he could not speak for anyone’s personal experience, initial assessments of an individual’s mental state are crucial.

Further, he mentioned that it was not uncommon for CAPS workers to delay initial assessments while dealing with someone who is in distress.

“That’s kind of the tricky balance that we're trying to strike,” Locke said. “On one hand, we really want to be able to include the voice of the students who are seeking our service... And then on the other hand, we want to make the experience of seeking services as comfortable as possible.”

Locke explained that balancing these priorities can create periods of time where adjustment is needed. He said he does understand this might be frustrating to some students.

Allen said she would love to see CAPS establish its own building away from the UHS building. She explained the immediate sense of judgement and anxiety she had upon getting into the elevator to hit the button for the fifth floor.

“If somehow it could have been a more welcoming environment, maybe I wouldn’t have judged myself so hard for needing therapy,” Allen said.

Both Torchia and Allen agreed CAPS could benefit from increased funding and more therapy services to make the process of applying for help less taxing.

Torchia said after her initial experience at CAPS, no one contacted her or tried to check back in with her mental state.

“I think it’s really crucial to check back in on those patients,” Torchia said.

In regard to numbers and accessibility, Locke explained that approximately 5,000 students — or 10% of the student population — seek help from the CAPS office annually.

“Part of the challenge is that institutions of our size, who are serving roughly the same number of students that many other institutions of our size are serving, means that not every student who wants individual counseling is able to get it through the university,” Locke said. “That's why this year, we're exploring two other kinds of services that are tele-based services.”

Locke said these tele-based services include a tele-psychiatry service for the university’s commonwealth campuses and tele-counseling services for students seeking psychological services.

These services can help the university reach students who may reside across state lines from their university campus, as Locke highlighted that it was illegal to provide treatments across state lines.

Similar to the goal of student organizations like DMAX, Locke explained CAPS does try to combat the stigma of seeking help and encourage students to seek help from the CAPS office.

“Over the years of talking with student leaders,” Locke said, “it has been surprising to me how often really persistent misperceptions about what it's like to seek help, or whether or not CAPS... has enough people to support a given person have led people not to seek help.”

However, all of the DMAX students said they would recommend CAPS services to students who are constrained financially, in terms of access to transportation, or who don’t want their parents to find out they are seeking therapy.

Though she had never personally tried to access CAPS, DMAX vice president Yashvi Maniar said she would recommend other students try and take advantage of its more convenient location and the professional help they are entitled to there.

“I’m of the opinion that it can’t hurt to try,” Allen said.