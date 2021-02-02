Department heads in Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts released "An Open Letter to the Penn State Community" on Tuesday following the Jan. 27 "Zoom bombing" in Penn State Black Caucus's Zoom room during the Spring Virtual Involvement Fair.

The letter reflected upon the "ambush," and said Black Caucus "suffered racist harassment by 51 users."

"The intruders attacked members of the Black Caucus leadership with racist and homophobic slurs, and violently derailed the meeting with white supremacist, homophobic and anti-Semitic languages, images and gestures," the letter said.

The department heads denounced the "heinous acts as antithetical to the central values of our communities" and called on university administration to investigate and identify the perpetrators.

"We would expect the derivative sanctions to be nothing short of those appropriate for hate crimes," the letter said. "Hate speech, harassment and violent disruption of communal spaces that are intended to foster connection, growth and learning cannot be tolerated on our campus."

This letter follows the statement released by the African American Studies Department early Tuesday, as well as Penn State President Eric Barron's statement released on Jan. 30.

Additionally, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association released a statement and resolution to demand that legal charges be filed against the perpetrators, which will be introduced to the General Assembly's Committee on Justice and Equity on Wednesday.

