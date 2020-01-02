In 2019, Penn State President Eric Barron was one of 30 finalist candidates from a pool of 160 applicants considered for president of the University of Colorado, according to The Colorado Independent.

Both Penn State and Barron declined to comment on whether or not he applied for the position.

Barron said in a statement, however, that his contract was extended by the Board of Trustees last May through June 2022, and that he has no plans to resign from his presidency.

“I am fully committed to Penn State,” Barron said in the statement. “I and the Board, and the entire Penn State family have much to accomplish together.”

Board of Trustees Chair Mark Dambly also released a statement regarding Barron’s presidency and his intentions at Penn State.

“President Barron has made it clear he is fully committed to his extended tenure with Penn State,” Dambly said in the statement.

Dambly added that Barron and the Board of Trustees “have made great progress promoting affordability and investing in innovation and economic development” at Penn State, and that they have “recently extended a successful campaign — A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence.”

Barron was not among the 11 applicants who were granted an interview for the presidency at the University of Colorado, according to the Independent. Mark Kennedy — former Congressman and University of North Dakota president — was ultimately chosen for the position.