Whether you’re working out to Kanye West, commuting to Harry Styles or starting Christmas early with some Mariah Carey, music is essential for many Penn State students.

There are many music streaming choices that provide discounts to college students, but many students still stop to consider — are the bops worth the bucks?

Spotify is a popular streaming service among students, as it offers a free option that has ads and a limited number of song skips. Students can also make a student Spotify Premium account for $4.99 a month, which also includes ad-sponsored Hulu and Showtime.

Achintya Gupta said he uses his sister’s Spotify Premium account rather than using his own.

“I used to have YouTube Music, but I stopped because I didn’t like it as much,” Gupta (freshman-finance) said. “Spotify and Apple Music have the best collections of music. Spotify’s is huge.”

Other students don’t bother paying for Spotify Premium, but still prefer the app’s layout.

Megan Welles said the ads don’t bother her for the most part.

“I just like the layout of Spotify better,” Welles (senior-marketing) said. “I don’t know what Apple Music does, but Spotify makes those playlists for you, and I like how at the end of the year they make playlists of the artists you listen to the most.”

Chirag Tharani said she thinks Apple Music is the most economical option.

Apple Music is also $4.99 a month for students enrolled in university, and includes Apple TV+.

“It’s free for three months, and it has plans that a whole family can use, so it’s definitely the best for Apple users,” Tharani (freshman-economics) said. “But I use SoundCloud, which is free.”

Taking advantage of the free trial periods is a strategy some students use to avoid excess costs.

Madhura Patil stopped using Spotify a month ago because she said there was too much advertising, and now uses the three-month trial period for YouTube Music — a trial period also offered by Apple Music and Spotify.

YouTube Music is also $4.99 per month for eligible students, but it also provides access to covers, live versions and remixes not available on other streaming services.

“YouTube is a similar platform [to Spotify],” Patil (freshman-industrial engineering) said. “There are definitely advantages to using those because not everything lets you play music while on other apps.”

Lexy Petrillo uses Spotify Premium, but she pays for it herself.

“I don’t really like downloading songs, but I like how [Spotify] makes playlists based off of what I like,” Petrillo (junior-English) said. “I think people just typically find [a music streaming service] they like and then stick with it.”