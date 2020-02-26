Penn State will require all students to enroll in two-factor authentication by May 12.

Should students fail to enroll in two-factor authentication, they will lose access to more than 2,300 Penn State websites including Outlook, LionPATH and Canvas, according to a press release from the university on Tuesday.

Two-factor authentication is a security measure that requires students to verify their identity through a message sent to their mobile devices.

It is already mandatory at several Big Ten schools including Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota, according to the release.

Students can enroll here.