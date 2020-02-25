North Halls is the smallest housing complex at Penn State, with a common reputation for being quiet, isolated and mysterious. According to the student living populations online from Penn State Housing, about only eight percent of on-campus students reside in North.

As the upcoming academic year approaches, students are in the midst of making decisions on their living options. Penn State students shared their opinions about North Halls to consider when picking a residence hall.

“North is the one that people know the least,” Adam Babetski said. “It’s just here. There’s nothing extra special or weird about it, it’s just another hall.”

However, some students believe that North is a special place to live on campus. Melody Munitz (sophomore - musical theatre) has lived in North Halls since her freshman year. Munitz said she will continue to live in North next year as well.

For Munitz, the decision came down to location when she was deciding where to live freshmen year. She described her choice as a “no brainer.” As a student in the College of Arts and Architecture, many of the buildings Munitz would be spending time in were closer to North Halls.

Babetski (freshman - communications) agreed that looking for a living option nearby all of his classes was a primary factor in his housing search.

When he was an incoming freshman, Babetski said he considered East, though he ultimately decided on North as the most popular freshmen dorms seemed to be “cut off” from other students. With little knowledge of the campus layout, Babetski saw North as a central location that made finding classes easy.

However, Babetski admitted that living in North can take away from the freshmen experience.

“All of the other freshmen are in East, so we feel a little cut off over here, because they’re all over there,” Babetski said. “It’s a long walk, [so] it’s harder to make friends with people over in East if you start out as a freshman in North.”

Some students look for a calmer atmosphere than a freshmen dorm can offer, though.

Adam Mtimet (junior - music performance) explained that North is a good living option for those who are “reserved” and prefer “keep[ing] to themselves.” Mtimet said it’s a good place to study, because there is less partying than other living options.

For students seeking a “social living opportunity,” Munitz suggests seeking other options besides North. Munitz said the population of North Halls is primarily students in the College of Arts & Architecture who have a lot of work to do, so quiet hours are “strictly” enforced.

While many students agree North has “a reputation for being quieter,” some believe the less energetic atmosphere makes it easier to feel like a community.

“People like to criticize North, but I love it,” Munitz said. “It is the smallest, but I also think it’s the homiest.”

Munitz said she grew up “in the woods,” so the isolated feeling in Warnock Commons reminds her of home. She enjoys the vast amount of greenery surrounding North Halls, which she said holds more trees than any other housing option. Additionally, the overlook of the Arboretum is a peaceful backdrop for lunchtime.

In terms of the building quality, some students believe North is just “better.”

Babetski said the North Halls are more “modern” and “updated” than many other traditional living options on campus. While East Halls continue to be under renovation, all of the buildings in North have been renovated in the 2000s.

The suite living option is one of the biggest factors that influence students to live in North. Munitz said she enjoys staying away from communal bathrooms.

Overall, the experience of living in North is like no other at Penn State.

While North residents have a tendency to be more reserved, Munitz said living in a suite has allowed students to become closer to one another. She described a moment in which she was able to connect with her Chinese suitemates through karaoke despite a language barrier.

Many students who begin their Penn State journey in North have a tendency to live out their entire college experience there.

“It almost feels almost like a certain family,” Mtimet said. “I see a lot of the same people here every day. It’s a pretty tight knit community.”