The HUB Gallery will close until April 6 after Penn State made all classes online and canceled most activities through that date, according to a tweet.

The location was originally closed for spring break from March 7 to 15. The gallery was supposed to reopen at 10 a.m. on March 16.

The HUB-Robeson Center will be open 24 hours a day during the three-week remote learning period.

