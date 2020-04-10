At the beginning of the spring semester, 16 Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications students moved to Los Angeles for the opportunity to take classes and gain internship experience in the entertainment industry.

The students spent their time living in and exploring Los Angeles, while working at places all over Hollywood.

Fast forward to now, when Penn State switched to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students in the Hollywood Program were left to complete their courses and internship loads through their laptops.

Five of the 16 students decided to stay in Los Angeles, including Leo Massey, who is currently interning with FOX broadcasting and Dark Castle in video production.

Massey (senior-film and video) said he decided to stay because he felt he would do better than he would if he was at his home, which is near King of Prussia.

With his mom’s weaker immune system, he also did not want to travel home for Passover and risk the chance of getting his family sick.

Massey is still taking three courses that are part of the program: art of comedy, entertainment law and entertainment media industries.

He said the classes still meet through Zoom, though they used to take place every Tuesday night, with networking events every other week.

Massey said he feels like Los Angeles helps social distancing feel normal, adding the amount of space in the area and the sun always shining makes it easier.

During the stay-at-home order, Massey has been able to finish and release a short film he created, updated his website and FaceTime with friends.

“There’s always a silver lining to this,” Massey said. “I finished my film, it's sunny, I can take a drive down the coast. If it’s meant to be it’ll pan out.”

Massey said the internships don’t stop, and he has been completing work from his apartment to the best of his ability.

However, he said he misses being able to network and grab coffee or drinks with the people he works with.

Through all of this, including the prospect of finding a job as a senior, Massey believes the media industry is benefiting from the quarantine.

“Broadcast television ratings are going up because of it, virus-related movies are going up,” Massey said. “It’s helping films grow.”

Melanie Weltner decided to stay in Los Angeles because she said it seemed as if there was going to be an end to the virus spread and things would eventually open up again.

Weltner (senior-advertising and public relations) also said she was able to work her internship with CBS Television Network remotely, which was her biggest reason for staying.

Weltner said her favorite part of the program and what she misses most under quarantine was getting to explore what it would be like to live and work in Los Angeles.

“There’s so much to do here, even if we had the whole time to explore, I still wouldn’t be able to do it all,” Weltner said. “I love that about LA because I am from a super small town in Pennsylvania where the most exciting thing to do is to go to the local Applebee’s for the $1 drink of the month.”

Weltner said despite being a senior, in order for her to take the program, she was unable to take her final senior seminar, meaning she will finish her degree this upcoming fall.

Weltner said from the perspective of internships, it is hard during this pandemic to find people hiring. She said she has also seen that her friends who are graduating are extremely stressed about the job market.

Matt Caccavone had an internship with 7Beyond in its development department while networking and building his resume when the stay-at-home order happened.

He said he decided to stay in Los Angeles because it was the safest plan for his family. Additionally, he said he knew whether he stayed or went home, he would just be sitting in his room, so he decided to keep his existing flight at the end of the program.

Caccavone (senior-telecommunications) said he has a lot more free time now, and with everything being closed, he misses being able to take part in all of the opportunities he has had thus far.

Caccavone said he is glad to have done so much in the first two months of the program, which includes hiking Runyon Canyon, walking the Hollywood Walk of Fame, going to Universal Studios, hiking in Malibu and attending talk shows.

“Being in LA and having every store, fast food restaurant and experience within a few-mile radius is also a major plus of this program,” Caccavone said. “But, I would have to say that the other people in the program have made it so special.”

Caccavone said he misses everyone who has left to go home, and being unable to do things is boring.

He added that the pandemic has affected his ability to find a job.

“It’s a lot of uncertainty, so you just have to take it day-by-day and hope that everything turns out okay in the end,” Caccavone said. “Missing out on a graduation ceremony is also a bummer.”