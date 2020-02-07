The biggest obstacle in the way of Penn State’s Restorative Justice Initiative, in the eyes of Hassani Jack, is time.

Jack (graduate-counseling), a graduate assistant to the program, has seen the organization’s programs change the way its incarcerated participants see themselves and the world around them, and he said he’s confident that it can achieve the bold ambitions it has proposed. But RJI’s work requires broad coalition-building, amassing lots of resources and changing statewide policies, and those things, Jack said, take time.

RJI believes that by providing education to individuals in correctional facilities, it can improve Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system and the state of incarcerated people’s lives. It works to provide the best education to the most people possible.

Before RJI’s director Efraín Marimón and a team of graduate students established RJI at Penn State, there were faculty members “volunteering and providing some support in correctional facilities,” according to Marimón. However, there was no formal affiliation or support from Penn State, like what existed in other universities around the country.

With the university’s support, Marimón began to establish a formal program that would provide education from Penn State faculty and graduate students to individuals in correctional facilities.

RJI is a part of the College of Education, in collaboration with the College of the Liberal Arts’s Rock Ethics Institute, the history department and the criminal justice center.

Marimón and RJI began by coordinating with the Centre County Correctional Facility, which is about 10 minutes from University Park. They tried “to see if there’d be interest in us supporting and supplementing what they’re doing, rather than us assuming we knew what they wanted or needed,” Marimón said.

When working from the standpoint of restorative justice, education is much more than just providing classes, according to Marimón.

“It’s an idea of empowering individuals, using restorative practices,” Marimón said, “[and] seeing [education] as a vehicle [to] rehabilitation and support and change,”

Today, RJI implements this approach at four correctional facilities, with 100 participants in its programs each semester. Marimón said there are about 20 to 30 graduate students and faculty members acting as instructors and facilitators for RJI’s programming.

The classes offered include creative writing, legal literacy, philosophy, entrepreneurship, art education and programming to help incarcerated people prepare for their reentry into society. RJI also recruits and trains graduate students studying counseling to assist the counselor for the Centre County Correctional Facility’s recovery group.

RJI has a research component that studies the results of its programming in correctional facilities, and has a student arm — called the Student Restorative Justice Initiative — that provides support for the initiative on campus through what Marimón described as “ancillary-type programming.”

The Student RJI's programming has included a basketball tournament between people at Penn State and people in correctional facilities, an art exhibition, and storytelling workshops.

“We had Penn State students work and train with inside students, together, and they had this final event inside the facility, where Penn State students shared their stories and the students on the inside shared their stories,” Marimón said of the storytelling workshops.

The reactions from participants in RJI’s programming have been almost entirely positive, according to Marimón. He said it’s common for students to take multiple classes or take single classes more than once.

According to participants, the classes provide benefits beyond their content.

“Students have expressed and shared the extent of the program’s impact on their either spiritual, emotional or personal development,” Marimón said.

He added that having a space “to engage in intellectual discussion or be stimulated intellectually” is rare in a correctional facility.

Jack said that participants in RJI’s programming often said that the classes improved their sense of self-worth.

“A lot of times, [incarcerated people] don’t think that they’re worth anything,” Jack said. “To me, the benefits of [education for incarcerated people] are a change in way of thinking and a change in the way of looking at yourself and what the possibilities are in your life.”

Divine Lipscomb, RJI’s special projects coordinator, knows firsthand what education means to incarcerated people.

Lipscomb (senior-rehabilitation and human services) — who was first introduced to RJI when his advocacy organization, Corrective Gentlemen, became involved with the Centre County Reentry Coalition — is a formerly incarcerated person himself.

“When I was in prison, I was 14. Then I was 16. I was in juvenile detention center, then I was at state corrections. The only access to education I had was a GED. I spent four years in prison. I literally could’ve done so more with my time if I had access to other things,” Lipscomb said. “But then it wouldn’t have taken me 16 years to sit here and finish my degree. To be a part of the process of giving people in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania access to education is something that I’m proud of.”

In light of the success of its current programming and its push for broad access to higher education, RJI is working with the support of the university to expand its reach as much as possible.

It is currently expanding in two directions: first, improving its programming in the facilities it is already in and moving into more facilities; and second, connecting with other institutions to ensure that incarcerated people across Pennsylvania have access to the best possible higher education.

On the first count, RJI hopes that in the future all of its courses will be credentialed and participants can earn college credit. Marimón said the RJI will soon pilot its first for-credit course.

Last year, RJI met its first milestone for its efforts to collaborate with other institutions, when the College of Education’s Prison Education and Reentry Summit connected RJI, Penn State administrators, administrators from other Pennsylvania universities, representatives from universities with prolific prison education programs, advocates for restorative justice, and officials from Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections and Department of Education.

RJI, Marimón said, is working toward the development of a statewide initiative.

“We’d like to see us be a part of and support the creation of a higher education group that provides education opportunities in the state,” he said.

In the summit, RJI assembled as many stakeholders as possible — including community stakeholders and stakeholders around the state — “to see and help them imagine what could be here,” according to Marimón.

Ultimately, RJI hopes Pennsylvania can create a program similar to other states’ programs, in which incarcerated people can earn an entire college degree or credits toward a degree at any correctional facility.

RJI is still pushing Penn State to take a leadership role in moving Pennsylvania toward this future. The scope of the university means that it has a lot of potential, Lipscomb and Marimón said.

Lipscomb pointed out that because of the university’s many commonwealth campuses, Penn State is within a reasonable distance of almost every correctional facility in the state.

Marimón said Penn State’s size and prominence means it has a lot to consider when approaching this opportunity.

“As a land-grant institution, what can we do for the entire state? How can we support the other universities doing this work? How can we create opportunities for other universities to engage in this work? And how can [Penn State] use our unique ability to be innovative to help address our own issues around the justice system and incarceration, and use higher education as a vehicle toward that change?” Marimón said.

The Prison Education and Reentry Summit began to answer those questions, and last Friday, RJI hosted a consortium with other Pennsylvania institutions of higher education and officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Department Education.

Lipscomb said he’s proud of the work RJI has done and optimistic about the university’s ability to effect change.

“People are excited that Penn State is getting involved in this kind of work,” Lipscomb said, “because there are other schools in our state who have programs, but they don’t have the reach that Penn State has.”

Because RJI’s goals are so important and so broad, Marimón focuses on coalition-building. He said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished so far.

“The amount of support from faculty, graduate students — not just in moral support, it’s actual support. We have faculty members in the [correctional] facilities, we’ve had faculty members championing us,” Marimón said. “Graduate students, staff members, community members — the amount of support we’ve had [from] other higher education colleagues, service providers, faith-based organizations — the amount of people that now see this as [something that] needs to happen … I think that’s something I’m most proud of.”

Marimón said he tries to make it easy for students and community members to get involved with RJI at any level and helps them work within RJI to pursue their interests in hopes of building the broadest coalition possible.

“Maybe [a student] may not be able to teach at the facility, as an undergrad student, but [they] do have an opportunity to help organize an art exhibition,” Marimón said. “Or [if a student] is really passionate about issues around mass incarceration, and [they] want to create public awareness, [they can] have a symposium or a forum to discuss the issues around mass incarceration.”

RJI, largely through the Student RJI, puts effort into programming on campus to build students’ awareness of issues facing incarcerated people.

For Lipscomb, who as special projects coordinator is very involved with this aspect of RJI’s work, raising awareness is personally important.

“When I go into most of my classes, I am the only male in my class, and if I’m not the only male, more often than not, especially in the last two years, I’m the only black man,” he said.

Lipscomb contrasted this experience with research showing that men and people of color — especially black men — are more likely to be incarcerated in their lifetimes.

“Then you add all my other intersectionalities — from [being formerly] incarcerated, I’m an adult learner, I have children — and because my lens is so diverse, when I hold conversations, certain things don’t resonate with the rest of the students,” he said.

Lipscomb said educating students can help them see issues facing incarcerated people as more important and relevant to their lives.

Marimón argued that the issues surrounding incarceration affect everyone at Penn State.

“We engage in those conversations here because we think it’s necessary, given that [Penn State is] about 10 minutes from a community we never talk about,” Marimón said. “…If you were to ask most Penn State students, they don’t even know there’s a correctional facility about 10 minutes away from them.

“What does that mean when we’ve detached and disconnected from people? What does it mean on a human level? What is our responsibility as Penn State?” he said.

Marimón does not see RJI’s work as providing an important service, but rather as righting an important injustice.

“There’s a danger in [framing this as] saviorism, viewing this as heroic, or seeing this as what people often think is exceptional work,” Marimón said. “I think this is none of those, and that’s at times a very dangerous mindset to have. I think there’s something very telling in what we do and how we respond to and treat people who are incarcerated, and it’s very telling of us as a society, very telling of us and our values.”

Like Marimón, Jack and Lipscomb see RJI’s work in the frame of larger reforms to the criminal justice system. They added that being a part of RJI was personally deeply rewarding.

Jack, who became involved with RJI because it was relevant to his career as a counselor for people with addiction, said that working with RJI was “a blessing” and gave him the opportunity to grow professionally.

Lipscomb said when he first came to Penn State, he tried to form a community with formerly incarcerated students.

“One thing that I have learned being in recovery, is that you need a support system,” Lipscomb said. “No matter where you go, if you are to succeed, you need a support system.”

Lipscomb still has not found any formerly incarcerated students to form his support system, so he said he found a community within RJI, instead.

“I’m really excited to be part of a team that is making and giving educational access to individuals who are incarcerated,” Lipscomb said.

Marimón shared a similar sentiment.

“We did not invent [restorative justice],” Marimón said. “We are not the first people nor only people doing this; there are tons of people doing this around the country. But it’s been nice to see that movement exist at Penn State.”