Penn State encouraged freshmen to apply for parking spots should they desire a car on campus due to the higher percentage of people completing classes remotely.

First year students previously have not been allowed to have cars on campus, because of the limited number of parking permits, and the number of credits required to have one.

In order to complete an application, parents or guardians of an interested student must send a notarized letter via email to parking@psu.edu, listing the period of time for a parking space, the reason for it and the students name, PSU ID and parental signature.

If approved, first year students will be able to purchase a permit online for the duration that they wish to have a car on campus.

Available permits will be allotted based on the student’s resident house and the number of spaces still unclaimed at the time of request.

