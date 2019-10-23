The current crop of Penn State students was born from roughly 1997-2001, and social media has been with them for a while. It began when they were in elementary school, witnessed the horrors of their awkward stages and has now followed them to brink of adulthood.

For some students, that’s a good thing – for others, not so much.

If one takes a second to look around, they would be hard-pressed to walk around campus without seeing students checking any of the countless social media platforms — with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat being student favorites.

It’s the 21st century world in action.

Emily Lenhart said she uses social media quite frequently. However, Lenhart (freshman-architectural engineering) feels that while she enjoys posting, she sometimes finds herself too invested in it and does not like some of the things she sees.

This led her to say she believes her social media use has a negative impact on her — and that her fear of missing out contributes to the negative impact.

Concerning other’s use of social media, she said “you see the best part” of what people are doing, and believes this can be deceiving at times.

Justin Yeung, a member of the Active Minds club at Penn State, said he feels social media has a negative impact on students because people only post the “highlights” and it gives the people who see it unrealistic expectations.

As for social media cleanses, Yeung (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said they are definitely worth it. He said people can use a cleanse to get a different perspective because it extinguishes the instinct to check their phones frequently.

Yeung mentioned social media has its positives as well – connecting with someone who can help to accomplish a goal or talking to someone from another country in order to garner a new outlook on the world.

Mary Heath said she uses social media every single day. Heath (junior-anthropology and communication arts and sciences) said she believes her use of social media has an overall positive effect on her life, as it allows her to connect with friends at Penn State, while also maintaining the friendships she built back home.

Heath said she knows that her stance on social media is not the only one. While she said she has never personally run into problems with online bullying, she understands it is a major issue.

Sometimes people choose to take part in a social media cleanse in order to distance themselves from the endless scrolling.

Heath said she does abstain from social media use if she is preparing for a test or in class, but has never done a cleanse for an extended period of time.

Ethan Iatesta said his use of social media has a positive effect on him for the most part.

Iatesta (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said he feels this way because social media allows him to connect with people that he otherwise would not stay in touch with.

“Social media doesn’t make me unhappy, but it does serve as a distraction,” he said, adding he has participated in a social media cleanse — although it was only so he could focus on various tasks, not because social media made him upset.

For students who find themselves upset when they check social media, Yeung encouraged them to experiment with different moderation methods – delete the app for the day or only allow yourself a certain amount of screen time.

“Social media has evolved into a competition,” Yeung said.

In order to combat this narrative, he said platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have discussed removing the “like” feature.

“Usually when somebody posts, and someone likes their photos, they get a hit of dopamine in their brain and this leads them to want post more which adds to the competition,” Yeung said.