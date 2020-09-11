Anyone applying to Penn State who is a veteran, reservist or active duty service member may now apply to any of the university's undergraduate programs at any campus free of charge, according to a Thursday Penn State news release.

The release said this is an effort to make higher education more accessible to those in the military community.

Penn State works with the American Talent Initiative, whose "steering committee" recommended the university waive the application fee for military members.

“Applying for college can be expensive, especially for individuals in the military community who, by dint of their profession, receive modest pay, and who very often have families of their own to support,” Penn State's Interim Director of Admissions Vince Timbers said in the release.