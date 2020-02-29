Members of the Penn State community who are traveling back from CDC Warning Level 3 countries will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the university.

Currently, China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are considered "Level 3" countries by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning individuals should "avoid nonessential travel" to these countries.

Students and faculty members traveling back from these countries must isolate themselves from others in their home and monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus during the 14-day period, according to the release.

During a home quarantine, individuals should stay home unless they are seeking medical care, separate themselves from people and animals, wear a face mask when they are around people and animals, wash their hands often, avoid sharing items with anyone, clean high-touch surfaces frequently, monitor symptoms, and call a medical professional before seeking medical help.

Those traveling back from CDC Alert Level 2 countries — in which individuals should practice enhanced precautions — are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms, maintain hygiene practices and take their temperature twice every day for two weeks.

This week, the university canceled all short-term faculty-led programs to Italy and Japan due to the virus. Italy, China and South Korea have been put on the university's restricted travel list, meaning members of the Penn State community must receive permission from the provost or university risk officer to travel to these countries.

On Friday, Penn State said it is working to bring home students studying in Italy.

There are currently no reports of the coronavirus at Penn State or in Pennsylvania.

Those who wish to stay up-to-date with Penn State's response to the virus can click here.