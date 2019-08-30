Students eating at the Redifer Commons dining hall in South Halls will no longer benefit from a 65 percent discount this year at the Off the Ground café due to a new partnership with Starbucks.

Many customers still turned out throughout the first week of classes at the popular eatery, but the new partnership received mixed reactions.

“I honestly miss the discounts,” Greta Terry said. “I have [a level two] meal plan – I spend a lot of my meal points on coffee because I’m an engineer and I’m always staying up.”

Terry (sophomore – biomedical engineering) expressed that this addition may be unnecessary because of the number of Starbucks on campus already.

“If I really wanted actual Starbucks, I can go to the HUB or downtown,” Terry said. “Seattle’s Best last year was fine with me.”

Dining hall staff are enthusiastic about the new collaboration.

“We’re able to do the Frappuccino drinks and the refreshers and a lot of the stuff that people are used to,” Jim Meinecke, interim director of campus residential dining, said.

Many students are aware of the elevated Starbucks costs, but they still enjoy the quality they receive.

“Starbucks is already overpriced, so that could be a tough fit,” David Welch (senior – industrial engineering) said. “I feel like people are still going to pay if it’s an extra dollar or something. It’s kind of B.S., but at the same time, it’s still an opportunity.”

The popularity of coffee on campus is undeniable. Regardless of major or extracurricular activity, extra caffeine helps add more hours to the day.

Jason Ehrich is co-captain of Penn State Lovetap, the men’s ultimate Frisbee b-team. He said the occasional coffee never hurts as an athlete, especially when balancing out one’s schedule.

“If you get extra practice and you need to stay up late and do homework after practice, then it could be good,” Ehrich (senior – economics/sociology) said.

“Our number one goal is obviously to provide affordable, high-quality service for not just the students but for everybody that comes in,” Meinecke said. “We definitely think between Starbucks and between Irving Farm coffee that we’re offering a better product to everybody.”

Meinecke mentioned price adjustments that sought to compensate for the lost discount.

“I think if you look at the pricing at this point, we did go back and adjust all the prices,” Meinecke said. “Even though there’s no discount at this point, our avocado toast dropped from $6.00 to $2.50– we tried to adjust all the prices so that it was affordable. If you’re somebody else just coming to visit us, it might be more appealing for you, as well.”

Meinecke explained that the Starbucks name is likely to attract new guests to South Halls for various events including football games.

He said the switch was the result of student input, stressing that students are always welcome to express their views on the new arrangements.

“We were hearing a lot of feedback from our students and guests, and they were looking for higher-quality products,” Meinecke said. “We started to move in that direction last year with Edge up in East and we had Irving Farm up there.”

Meinecke said he hopes to create a balance of coffee shops all around campus, notably with the expansion of the Edge brand in East and Pollock Halls; the Sisu Coffee Bar and Starbucks location in West Halls; the Serenade machine and Chameleon Cold Brew in North Halls; and now the modified Off the Ground in South Halls.

According to Meinecke, the series of campus coffee shop alterations is very much an ongoing project. New bakery dessert additions are also being enacted.

“We have heard a lot of excitement and we’re happy to roll things out and get overall feedback,” he said. “Our plan is still to have the Edge brand that we had as we go through many remodels.”