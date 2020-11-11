Normally by this point in the semester, students are getting ready to go home for a week for Thanksgiving, then return to campus to finish out the semester before Christmas.

However, as 2020 has proved time and time again, things are not normal this year, including how Penn State has strategized to conclude the fall semester.

By Sunday, Nov. 22, a majority of students must leave the Penn State University Park campus and will not return until Jan. 18 for the start of the second semester.

This is part of a broader effort by Penn State to make the conscious decision to not have a spring break in an effort to decrease the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, students will go home for Thanksgiving, finish the last two weeks of the semester remotely, and have an elongated winter break before starting a break-free second semester.

Many students have mixed feelings about this, including freshman football player Jake Wilson.

Wilson is not able to leave campus and go home to see his family, but said he has created his own family at Penn State.

“I've been here already for how long, and then I won't be able to go home and see anybody until the end of the season, probably longer including bowl games,” Wilson (freshman-electrical engineering) said. “I am a little bit homesick, but I’ve got a lot of good friends on the team that are like family to me, so it's not really not that bad.”

Kelly White, an out-of-state student, said this change will affect her daily schedule because she lives three hours behind on the West Coast.

“Trying to do finals and classes during that two-week period at the end of semester is going to be really difficult, because I am going to have a class at either five or six in the morning every day,” White (freshman-public relations) said.

White discussed the topic of mental health and how beneficial it is to be in an “academic atmosphere.”

“It’s going to be very difficult and not easy on my mental health," she said. "I feel like I’m going to fall behind a little bit, because waking up that early for classes is going to be tough, and on top of that I’m going to have to be working, and that’s just going to be really difficult."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

That said, she was able to understand and see why Penn State made this decision.

Sarah Kwon is also going to be affected by being in a different time zone, and believes that it would be easier to stay focused in an academic environment.

“This is my first time having my birthday and Thanksgiving with my family, so I’m kind of happy about it, but at the same time, it’s difficult to study and take classes because I’m going to be in a different time zone, so it’s affecting me a lot,” Kwon (junior-psychology) said. “I also think the environment is going to be different because here, I’m interacting with students, creating an academic environment so I can focus on my work. When I go back home, I might be hanging out with my high school friends and family, so it’s kind of difficult to focus on just academics.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum of this argument are international students like Cathy Zhou.

“I think it’s really unfair for international students and those who can’t go home to stay on campus, while others get to go home and have the freedom of being home with their families,” Zhou (junior-business management) said.

Another aspect of this issue, according to Samantha Browne, is that the home life of some students isn’t the “best.”

“Just being home in general can be extremely difficult to focus on school work because it's not the best environment to study for finals week and things like that,” Browne (sophomore-accounting) said. “But I understand that this is needed for our safety so we’re not bringing anything back after break.”

Browne added how she thinks this will affect students next semester.

“I also think that extending [the break] and not giving us the week off during the next semester is going to be really difficult for some students, because we do need that break,” Browne said.