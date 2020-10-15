A Penn State student started a petition calling on Penn State to implement the pass/fail grading option that it offered in spring, for the fall semester.

JD Measures (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said via email he was inspired to create the petition by the struggles that he and his fellow students are grappling with through this semester, as students are continuing to navigate the unknowns of hybrid learning.

The pass/fail grading system allowed students to switch C or above grades to appear as “Satisfactory” on their transcripts, with a D labeled as a “V” or “Pass.”

An F would be labeled “Z,” which would not impact the student's GPA and would be treated like a late-dropped class.

Measures started the petition one month ago, and 415 people had signed the petition as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The petition reads in part, "Online learning has proven time and time again to be increasingly more difficult for a majority of students and their learning styles... Please consider our plea for an equitable education."