Prior to Penn State students moving into off-campus housing, Penn State and the State College Borough Council sent a letter to student tenants and landlords. The letter provided tips for travel, arrival and move-in procedures.

Damon Sims, the vice president for Student Affairs; Eric Norenberg, the executive director of the Centre Region Council of Governments; and Thomas Fountaine, the State College Borough Manager, signed the letter following the university's and borough's ongoing collaboration to mitigate coronavirus spread in the State College area.

The letter cited information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health in the letter, listing resources for off-campus residents.

Aside from wearing masks and social distancing while moving into apartments, the letter offers guidelines such as staggered move-in times and no-contact key pick-ups.

Additionally, the letter discussed guidance for off-campus students who must self-isolate following exposure or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, or if they are returning from a "high-risk" state. Students in self-isolation are encouraged to contact Student Affairs for support and services, including "delivery of essential items and regular wellness checks."