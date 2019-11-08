The conversation about the rise of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s power is often discussed on the news, during political campaign trails, at the dinner table — and now in the classroom.

The Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures has introduced a new class that will be offered in the spring semester, titled “RUS 83: Putin’s Russia and Its Protest Culture.Thomas Beebee, the head of the Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures, said the new class is an exciting addition to the current courses offered.

“It’s not just about Putin,” Beebee said. “It’s about the broader structures, broader social movements and Russian history that makes someone like Putin possible and gives him his source of strength and legitimacy. Those structures, as well as his own actions and decisions, affect cultures and societies across the globe.”

While the class is a first-year seminar, anyone can take it. It will be led by Dr. Yuliya Ladygina, who joined the State College community this fall.

Ladygina previously taught the course at the University of the South in Tennessee, and is making her Penn State teaching debut with the seminar next semester.

“It’s a broader introductory course into contemporary Russia,” Ladygina said. “We’ll be focused on film, visual art and literature. It’s a humanities course but will build up on political research and social studies.”

The course will place an emphasis on an overview of Putin’s reign –— his rise, consolidation of power, nationalization of the economy, war on oligarchs, control of the mass media and war in Chechnya.

Ladygina said understanding the historical context of the nation is critical when evaluating the culture, and students will explore certain conflicts through works of literature and media that display the struggles of those impacted.

In addition to studying the intricacies of Russia’s political environment, Ladygina will lead students in an exploration of the wave of resistance that has broken out as a result of Putin’s harsh policies, including movements of radical feminist groups and LGBTQ rights activists.

Ladygina has conducted extensive research on these topics, and also has first-hand experience that one cannot attain in a classroom setting, which will allow for her students to gain a much more personal perspective.

“I was born and raised in the Soviet Union,” Ladygina said. “I believed in what was fed to us. I was a product, to some degree, of political indoctrination.”

A substantial topic for discussion in the course will be the ongoing war in Ukraine, which Ladygina described as “key to changing Russia’s position in the world.” This is a topic that hits close to home for Ladygina.

Ladygina was raised in the Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union before its fall. Her father, an ethnic Russian who was born in Eastern Ukraine, saw the impacts of the war firsthand as his town was completely wiped out by the violence.

Although she described her ethnicity as being “hybrid,” Ladygina emphasized she identifies as mainly Ukrainian, and that’s what motivated her to pursue her current work.

“Does ethnicity really define our alliances?” Ladygina said. “Civic identity is much more potent and powerful than ethnicity because that’s what you consciously choose when you grow up. My civic identity is Ukrainian, and I wanted to make sure my research was one way or another connected to Ukraine because it’s important to know.”

Irina Mikaelian, who also teaches Russian, said the course can be used to fulfill degree requirements for both the Russian major and the new East European studies minor. She highlighted how this class is not only new to the department, but it’s unlike any course that Penn State has ever had because of its dive into the depths of Russian culture.

“Russian culture is actually very multicultural,” Mikaelian said. “There are many languages and it’s very politically complex. It’s important for students to understand Russia is a whole world in itself, because they often have no idea how rich and complicated it is.”

People often discuss issues with Russia regarding corruption and foreign policy, but the conversation on how Putin’s authoritarian regime has influenced societal prejudices is often lost. These prejudices will be explored in various ways throughout the seminar.

“There are over 170 ethnicities in Russia,” Ladygina said. “Lots of ethnicities, but racism is a big problem. Xenophobia is a big problem. It’s another discovery because it makes us appreciate the freedoms and liberties that we experience, but we have to be aware of how quickly they can go away.”

The course may be especially of interest for those studying Germanic or Slavic studies, political science, global studies, women’s gender and sexuality studies, media studies, film and journalism, according to Mikaelian.

The biggest thing Ladygina said she hopes students will take away from the class is a greater drive to seek reliable information to base their judgements off of.

“I want them to approach all the information that comes their way with a grain of salt and look into multiple perspectives,” Ladygina said. “It’s more important than ever in this post-truth environment.”

As the head of a department that focuses on international cultures, Beebee constantly sees the value of studying different societies. To him, a class like this is beneficial for a multitude of reasons.

“There’s not a day that goes by without us being connected or our lives being affected by things happening or being produced elsewhere in the world,” Beebee said. “Spending some time and getting credit for it in order to concentrate and learn the ins, outs and whys of these societies is very valuable.”