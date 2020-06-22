In the wake of George Floyd's death and subsequent protests and movements for change, the Penn State community's history of racism against Black students has been more openly discussed and even further uncovered.

In the 1960s when racial tensions in the country grew amid the Civil Rights Movement, Penn State saw similar divides emerging. As a result, Black student groups took action.

The Frederick E. Douglass Administration — a student-led group dedicated to addressing racial issues at Penn State and implementing the first Afro-American history course at the university — was founded in October 1967.

In 1968, the organization created a list of 12 demands for the university. One of these demands was increasing the Black student population from just 200 students to 10% of the student population.

Darryl Daisey, a 1983 graduate and author of “Penn State University African American Chronicles,” wrote about the need for more Black representation in higher education.

“The [12] demands focused on the need for more Black undergraduate and graduate students, Black faculty and athletic coaches, and the creation of an African cultural study program,” Daisey wrote in the Chronicles.

Penn State administrators met a few of the group's demands, creating a 20th century Afro-American literature course and adding an Afro-American studies concentration as an interdepartmental program.

In 1983, U.S. District Judge John Pratt "handed down a court order requiring the Office of Civil Rights to enforce Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by withdrawing federal funds from states that did not comply," according to “The Black Experience at Penn State” — a chronicle published in The Penn Stater magazine in 1989.

As a result, 14 states — including Pennsylvania — “received the federal mandate to develop plans for desegregating their systems of higher education.”

This mandate also required that Penn State increase its Black student population to 5% by 1988.

However, events in the following years would impact recruitment and retention of Black students at Penn State.

In 1985, Penn State students protested the university’s investments in South African-related companies — like Coca-Cola — while South Africa was still under Apartheid, institutionalized racial segregation that existed in the country until the 1990s.

That same year, Penn State’s Board of Trustees voted 19-11 in opposition of a proposed plan to stop further investments. Those in favor of the plan consisted only of Black and female members of the board.

As a result of Penn State’s administration not divesting, the Black Student Coalition Against Racism "organized 13 African American student groups to boycott the university’s minority recruitment efforts in hopes of pressuring the Board of Trustees into reconsidering their decision,” Daisey wrote.

Though Penn State increased the total minority student population to 7.1% in 1986, the Black student population did not meet the federally mandated requirement.

After not meeting the federal requirement, the Board of Trustees met again to vote about divesting from South African-related companies, this time voting 20-1 in favor of divesting.

Fifty-two years later, the Black student population stands at 5.56%, according to Penn State admissions data. In 2018, 2.93% of Penn State faculty were Black.

“[The Black faculty population] is an area that consistently lags,” Daisey said in an interview with The Daily Collegian.

Robin Hoecker, a 2002 graduate, wrote in “The Black and White Behind the Blue and White: A History of Black Student Protests at Penn State” that “many wondered what would happen to Penn State’s Black enrollment without federal enforcement.”

In 2000, racist mail was sent to a number of Black students, including a member of the Board of Trustees and LaKeisha Wolf, then-president of Penn State Black Caucus, according to the Collegian archives.

That same year, there were also incidents of stones being thrown at Black women and swastika vandalism in dorms, according to the Penn State University African American Chronicles

This caused uproar among Penn State students, leading student-led protests on Old Main Lawn, in the HUB-Robeson Center and at Beaver Stadium.

Racist mail incidents continued into 2001, when Daily Collegian reporter Daryl Lang also received a racist letter. According to Collegian archives, the letter “not only threatened the Black community at Penn State, but also claimed that a young black man had been killed and his body left in a wooded area in Centre County.”

Following this incident, student protestors confronted Penn State's administration, demanding a safer space for Black students with a proposed “Plan to Enhance Diversity at Penn State.”

The protests and negotiations soon caught national attention, pressuring the administration into signing the proposal. Subsequently, an altered “Plan to Enhance Diversity at Penn State” was signed that spring semester.

Though these events happened 19 years ago, racist incidents like these haven't ceased.

Last fall, a Penn State fan sent a racist letter to football safety Jonathan Sutherland regarding his dreadlocks, which the fan called “disgusting."

This past month, videos circulated Twitter depicting a man — who is allegedly the father of Penn State student Sean Setnick — shouting the N-word at Black Lives Matter protesters in Aston, Pennsylvania. Some have said Setnick also yelled racially offensive slurs. Setnick denied saying racist comments in a statement to The Daily Collegian.

Another alleged student, Ryann Milligan, was recently identified in a social media photo that depicted a swastika drawn on her shoulder. The university described the image allegedly depicting Milligan as “deeply disturbing and sickening” in a statement.

Though instances like these are coming to light largely due to social media, Black students have faced racism at the university for decades.

“Black student protests occur at Penn State on an approximate 10-year cycle that began as early as 1948,” Hoecker wrote. “Some possible causes for the protests are the demographic characteristics of Pennsylvania, the rural location of the university, and the failure of the majority white community to understand alienation felt by many Black students.”

For more information on Black history at Penn State, click here.

