Penn State has joined a coalition of research organizations that will provide open access to research findings of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a press release.

The university signed a January statement from the Wellcome Trust, which supports the global response in relation to the virus.

Those who have signed the statement are dedicated to providing research to the World Health Organization and openly sharing data across the globe.

RELATED

Penn State launches website to keep community updated on coronavirus To keep the Penn State community updated and informed on the status of the coronavirus, a ne…

In the release, Penn State Senior Vice President for Research Lora Weiss said she hopes Penn State's signing will sway other United States universities to do the same.

"The rapid pace at which COVID-19 is spreading demonstrates why supporting open access to research is not just sound practice, but it could also help public health officials contain this virus," Weiss said in a release.

Currently, there are no known cases of the coronavirus at Penn State or in Pennsylvania.

RELATED