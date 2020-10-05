Penn State students took to social media to vocalize their displeasure following the university’s announcement of an adjusted spring semester calendar, which was released Monday morning.

The changes made to the calendar include a canceled spring break and a delayed start of classes, leaving students wondering how they are expected to manage the stress of school without a mid-semester break.

For some, this is a cause for concern regarding their mental health.

Colleges: We care about the mental health and well being of all of our studentsAlso colleges: You will take your classes in front of a computer for 15 weeks straight https://t.co/8tU6nZAQRO — Nittany Brian (@brianmueller_) October 5, 2020

How are students supposed to mentally survive 15 weeks of school with absolutely no break? IN A PANDEMIC!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3ip3zjrbqD — glazed donut🍩 (@WHO_isKenny) October 5, 2020

Y'all could just be responsible and shut down. You've failed at keeping students safe this semester, and now you punish them more by taking away a break that's usually needed for mental health? Disgusting. — Amanda (@judge_trudy) October 5, 2020

Other members of the Penn State community were disappointed at the loss of an opportunity to relax.

I literally just planned to lie in my bed for spring break this year (kind of like my Thanksgiving plans). Sigh. https://t.co/Z3upVjiNIM — Shaheen Pasha (@profpasha) October 5, 2020

And for some, an emoji is worth a thousand words, summing up their response in one symbol: