Old Main stands against a blue sky on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Penn State students took to social media to vocalize their displeasure following the university’s announcement of an adjusted spring semester calendar, which was released Monday morning.

The changes made to the calendar include a canceled spring break and a delayed start of classes, leaving students wondering how they are expected to manage the stress of school without a mid-semester break.

For some, this is a cause for concern regarding their mental health.

Other members of the Penn State community were disappointed at the loss of an opportunity to relax. 

And for some, an emoji is worth a thousand words, summing up their response in one symbol:

