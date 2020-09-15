Two famous Penn State alums are encouraging current students to vote in November's presidential election.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jonathan Frakes took to Twitter to ask students to register to vote to beat Ohio State University in a friendly competition.

In 2018, 74% of Penn State students were registered to vote, according to data from GenVote.

But, this year Frankes said Penn State can "get to 100% in 2020," in a tweet.

WE ARE‼️@penn_state alum, where student voter reg. was an incredible 74% in 2018! But I think we can get to 100% in 2020‼️ Let's ask Pres Barron to commit to the #GenVotePledge 🖖🏽https://t.co/DB9YdUOPbyhttps://t.co/REDxNvJpZT — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 15, 2020

In preparation for the 2020 election, Twitter threads are circulating with the hashtag #GenVotePledge.

Ohio State has a 10-point lead on student voter registration from 2018 on Penn State, Key tweeted.

All my @penn_state people, we can't let @OhioState beat us. They've got a 10-point lead on student voter registration from 2018. Ring ring, Pres. Barron, this tweet's for you. We're asking you to take the #GenVotePledge!https://t.co/GHnBK30Sadhttps://t.co/XNrlc3yOBW — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) September 15, 2020

Key also asked President Eric Barron to take the #GenVotePledge to encourage Penn State student voter registration.