Election Day 2019
Voting tables at Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center on Nov. 5, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Two famous Penn State alums are encouraging current students to vote in November's presidential election.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jonathan Frakes took to Twitter to ask students to register to vote to beat Ohio State University in a friendly competition.

In 2018, 74% of Penn State students were registered to vote, according to data from GenVote.

But, this year Frankes said Penn State can "get to 100% in 2020," in a tweet.

In preparation for the 2020 election, Twitter threads are circulating with the hashtag #GenVotePledge.

Ohio State has a 10-point lead on student voter registration from 2018 on Penn State, Key tweeted.

Key also asked President Eric Barron to take the #GenVotePledge to encourage Penn State student voter registration.

