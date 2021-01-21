During the coronavirus pandemic, in-person entertainment has been sparse, but Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries have continued to feature new art, both in-person and virtually. “Human Expectations,” an exhibit featuring works of glass, ceramic and neon, is available until Jan. 31.

Since this exhibit is physically located inside the HUB and the coronavirus has restricted travel, it has been difficult for artists who aren’t local to see their work in person.

For this reason, Penn State created a virtual exhibit that includes videos with 360-degree views of all four artists’ work.

The pieces all focus around the human head and allow the artists to include stories of their own background and passions, according to the HUB Galleries’ website.

Micaela Amateau Amato, whose art is featured in the exhibit, has been showing art since the mid-1970s, most recently in California.

“The whole idea of multiple identities and multiple simultaneous meanings has been a really motivating force for me,” Amateau Amato, a Penn State professor of visual arts and women's, gender and sexuality studies, said.

Amateau Amato’s family has been migrating “since the year 700,” which has inspired her work to a large extent. She said her artwork in the gallery is focused around different cultures she’s experienced.

Amateau Amato said her family speaks six languages and has migrated across the Mediterranean Sea to many European countries and throughout the Middle East.

Her work often references water and wind, and uses neon and text, Amateau Amato said.

“I love when people tell me that my work feels very 21st century but very ancient at the same time,” Amateau Amato said.

Much like the other artists in the exhibit, Amateau Amato hasn’t been able to see the exhibit in person. She said she’s “happy to participate” in the virtual exhibit and is fascinated by how technology has become our primary source of communication.

Soojin Choi is another artist who contributed five pieces to “Human Expectations,” two of which were made specifically for the exhibition.

Choi said her work is inspired by human emotion, specifically unclear or “in-between” moments or emotions.

Like Amateau Amato, Choi hasn’t been able to see the exhibit in person.

“I personally miss the feeling of presenting the work,” Choi said.

Malcolm Mobutu Smith is a Penn State alumnus who studied ceramic art and graduated in 1994, and he currently teaches ceramics at Indiana University.

Mobutu Smith said his work follows the vessel movement, which is the idea of using a pot as a studied object rather than a utilitarian object.

He also draws inspiration from hip-hop culture and graffiti, and he describes his style as “jazzy” and “with movement.”

Mobutu Smith said his work “brings out a place of personal anxiety of race politics in this country.” When creating the pieces in the exhibit, he felt he needed to “address it head on” and “expose the ugly underbelly of racism.”

“It’s time to look at that stuff square in the face,” Mobutu Smith said.

The online format that Penn State has displayed the art is a “relatively good way to see work,” according to Mobutu Smith.

Natalia Arbelaez is another artist displayed in “Human Expectations,” and said her work is “research-driven.” The two pieces Arbelaez has in the exhibit are “Mayu Chimpay” and “Anchor Baby.”

Arbelaez describes her style as “a collection of history, personal and family narratives, combined with American pop culture, Saturday morning cartoons and Mestizo history.”

“Mayu Chimpay,” is inspired by collections she saw during her residency at Harvard, especially those of Andes cultures.

Arbelaez said through “Mayu Chimpay” she wanted to speak of histories that are “lost because they have not been celebrated.”

The artist’s other piece, “Anchor Baby,” is inspired by her mother’s experience of gaining American citizenship and the struggles that go along with this process, according to Arbelaez.

Arbelaez said audiences miss a lot of the textures in sculptural work when viewing it virtually, but the curators “did a really great job” with the exhibit.

A second installment of the exhibit, “Human Expectations II,” is also available online and in-person until June 20.

