Fans and students who plan to drive to Penn State wrestling matches will encounter some difficulties when parking.

Penn State Transportation Services announced in an advisory that it has closed 275 Red A lot spaces, reducing parking space in the lot significantly.

The changes come as construction on a new complex, the West Campus Parking Deck, began in late December.

Fans can park in the remaining Red A spaces or Nittany Parking Deck.

However, if capacity is reached in these lots, other traffic will be redirected to Eisenhower Deck, which is about a 15-minute walk from Rec Hall, where the matches are held.

RELATED

"Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible for the best chance at parking at Red A or Nittany Deck and to have ample time to reach Rec Hall if directed to park at Eisenhower Deck," the advisory reads.

Transportation Services is also offering a monthly $6 parking permit that would allow fans to park in the Green B, Brown E, Yellow E and Brown A lots.

The West Campus Parking Deck will provide 1,653 parking spaces and will replace Red A’s current location.

Penn State wrestling's next home match will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.

RELATED