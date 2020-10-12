Editor’s note: In a two-part series, the Collegian detailed UPUA’s history of allegations of racism and what the organization is doing to combat internal racism. Read about the efforts UPUA is making to combat racism here.

In 2019, Edred Richardson joined the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 14th Assembly as its first-ever Black Caucus representative.

The 14th Assembly was the most diverse in UPUA’s history, with roughly 50% of the representatives being students of color.

It was also almost completely segregated, according to past and present UPUA representatives.

Although the creation of UPUA’s “community representative” seats — positions representing large, identity-based student organizations — had nearly universal support, Richardson said the move inflamed already-existing tensions within UPUA, creating a toxic experience for community representatives themselves.

Now, a year and a half later — in the 15th Assembly, the second to have the community representative seats — the change provides a lesson in the drawbacks and benefits that diversity can bring to an organization.

The process to create community representative seats, according to former Speaker of the Assembly Tom Sarabok, was initially a difficult one.

During the 13th Assembly, members of Black Caucus, Latino Caucus and Asian Pacific Islander Desi-American Caucus came to UPUA’s open student forum every week to try to persuade representatives that the seats were important.

Current UPUA Vice President Lexy Pathickal, who at the time was among the students pushing for change, remembered being upset that it was taking so long to enact what she felt was a common-sense reform.

By the time the seats came to a vote on the floor, Sarabok said, “it was pretty much unanimous.”

However, current UPUA President Zachary McKay said he suspected some representatives voted in favor of community seats because they were worried about the optics of doing otherwise.

“I think a lot of people wanted to vote ‘yes’ because it would have looked bad to vote ‘no,’” McKay (senior-economics) said. “Especially when, for example, the Black Caucus has showed up in numbers, verbally supporting it, [and] frankly calling anyone who didn't support it a white supremacist.”

Richardson and Sarabok, who both graduated in May 2020, said by the time the community representatives joined the 14th Assembly, the already-existing representatives were generally enthusiastic about the idea.

However, that enthusiasm didn’t always extend to the community representatives themselves, according to Richardson and Genevievre Miller, a Black at-large representative in the 14th Assembly.

Miller, who graduated in May 2020, said it was immediately clear to her that her UPUA experience would be “terrible.”

Miller said she had been friendly with some white representatives during her campaign, and she sat with them during her first UPUA meeting.

“And I remember being completely ignored,” Miller said. “Almost like, ‘You should not be on this side of the room.’”

UPUA meetings took place in a room with a big aisle running through the middle, and after that day, the assembly became nearly perfectly split. Representatives of color sat on one side of the aisle, Miller said, and white representatives sat on the other.

“We stuck to ourselves, but it wasn't like we just pushed ourselves to be by ourselves,” Miller said. “It was kind of forced upon us to be together.”

According to Pathickal (senior-political science), committee meetings often had the same divisions.

At one point, UPUA leadership moved the representatives’ placards around so they would be seated randomly, but Miller said the white representatives just moved their placards back.

Because McKay was the chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee in the 14th Assembly, he was required to sit at the front of the room, and he said the UPUA leadership discouraged him from interfering with the seating arrangements.

“I would have found a way to mingle throughout the UPUA, to help bridge that divide a little bit,” McKay said. “And I was explicitly asked not to.”

Richardson said seating all the representatives of color together provided the benefit of strength in numbers when they had to advocate against legislation that would have had disproportionate effects on non-white students.

“It’s hard getting that across,” Richardson said. “So we kind of found solidarity within each other.”

Sarabok said he felt the divide in the assembly wasn’t necessarily racial. Rather, the tensions were between representatives who had been serving in UPUA for years and newer representatives who wanted structural change.

He said because UPUA had been so white for so long, most people of color fell in the latter category.

Pathickal, McKay and former APIDA Caucus representative Yoo-Jin Jeong agreed that representatives’ political beliefs were a factor in the divisions, but Jeong (junior-health policy and administration) said race still played a role that could not be ignored.

Alexander Wu, the current APIDA Caucus representative who was then serving as the representative for the College of Arts and Architecture, said he didn’t notice the racial divide at all, and did not feel excluded.

Beyond the seating arrangements, no one interviewed for this story denied the existence of what current Speaker of the Assembly Steven Zhang described as “systemic racism” within UPUA — and nearly every representative of color had a story to tell.

At times, Miller said she felt personally targeted by white representatives.

She was UPUA’s liaison to the State College Borough Council, and sometimes white representatives would bypass her to try to influence the council members, she said.

“I was almost seen as not able to do my job,” Miller said. “I had a lot of people step on my toes [who] shouldn’t have, that are still in UPUA today. They were able to say whatever they wanted to say, or just overstep and try to take control of my position.”

Nearly every representative of color interviewed said they had felt tokenized at some point, including Pathickal, who joined UPUA during the 14th Assembly as the chair of the Outreach Committee.

“At times, I questioned, ‘Am I in this role for my qualities and my experience, or is it more because I'm being tokenized?” Pathickal said.

On some occasions, other representatives called Pathickal a “white” person of color, which she said was “very upsetting” and “its own form of racism.”

Often, Pathickal said, when she or other representatives of color would talk about their experiences with racism, a white representative would try to question, minimize or dismiss their concerns.

Jeong said her efforts to bond with fellow representatives were often rebuffed, leaving her “hurt.” Between the unwelcoming environment and UPUA’s reputation for being racist, Jeong said she often feels embarrassed to say she is part of UPUA.

“The reason why I keep putting myself in UPUA,” Jeong said, “[is that] I feel like it’s a duty for me as a person of color to stand up for my peers.”

According to Pathickal and McKay, UPUA’s leadership was aware of the assembly’s problems with race. The topic came up multiple times in meetings of the Steering Committee, which includes the president and vice president, directors of major executive departments, the chief justice, the speaker of the assembly and the chairs of every committee.

At one point during the 14th Assembly, McKay created an informal survey about the internal climate of UPUA and asked representatives to complete it so he could present it to his fellow Steering Committee members.

The survey asked representatives to rate how much they felt welcomed, how much they felt there was a divide between personal and professional relationships within the assembly, and whether they felt they could report concerns to UPUA leadership without facing retaliation, among other questions.

No one outside of the Steering Committee ever saw the results of the survey, which Zhang (junior-economics and political science) said was very frustrating to representatives of color.

McKay said when he presented the survey during a Steering Committee meeting, it didn’t yield “a very comprehensive discussion.”

According to McKay, 39.1% of respondents to the survey felt they could raise concerns to UPUA leadership without fear of personal or professional repercussions.

Additionally, McKay said the majority of respondents felt there was no distinction between personal and professional relationships among representatives. The survey also found that representatives generally approved of committee chairs more than higher-up UPUA leadership.

Pathickal said she was not at all surprised by the results of the survey.

“I had a lot of reps coming to me and talking to me throughout the year, [saying] 'I don't feel welcome, I don't feel valued,’” Pathickal said.

The members of the Steering Committee weren’t happy with the results of the survey, according to McKay and Pathickal, but essentially disregarded it because they felt there was nothing to be done. McKay said this approach aligned with the Steering Committee’s broader attitude toward racism within UPUA.

McKay said he understood why the committee made that decision — as a group of mostly white college students, they were not well-equipped to tackle systemic racism, he said — but he wished they had sought guidance from the university rather than ignoring the problem completely.

McKay was less understanding of the decision to keep the results of the survey from representatives.

“Releasing [the results] would have made the Steering Committee look bad, specifically the leadership on the Steering Committee,” McKay said, “which I thought was kind of the point of the survey.”

UPUA leadership also didn’t address the structural problems that prevented individual representatives’ problems from being resolved, according to McKay.

If a representative of color reported an incident in which they felt unwelcome or discriminated against to a committee chair, the incident was rarely, if ever, addressed with the representative at fault, McKay said. Usually, the committee chair would just try to comfort the representative who had been discriminated against.

Although community representatives didn’t feel included, Richardson said, other representatives still respected their positions as speakers for their caucuses. All representatives interviewed agreed that community representatives played a vital role in recent reforms made in UPUA.

Richardson said his proudest moment as a representative was securing funding for Black Caucus, Latino Caucus and APIDA Caucus’s individual graduations — a motion that passed nearly unanimously.

Jeong said one of the hardest-fought reforms passed during the 14th assembly was changing the Elections Code to make it easier for outsiders to be elected into UPUA.

The new Elections Code eliminated the option for representatives to endorse each other and run on a joint ticket. Jeong said many representatives felt endorsements perpetuated systemic racism within UPUA.

To Jeong and other representatives of color, it seemed like popular white representatives would endorse each other, and then endorse a few candidates of color so they would look progressive.

Richardson also recalled an incident in which UPUA was planning to hold an annual event in which police officers would interact with students. Richardson pointed out that UPUA had never consulted Black Caucus about this decision, adding that students of color sometimes have very different relationships with police than white students do.

Richardson said he felt the assembly respected his perspective, and the event was changed to include a variety of first responders.

Sarabok and McKay said the assembly appreciated incidents like these when community representatives were able to contribute to UPUA’s work.

The increased perspectives also had the benefit of creating more debate within UPUA, according to Sarabok, McKay and Pathickal.

“[In] the 13th Assembly, everything was by unanimous consent,” McKay said.

Now, in the 15th Assembly, McKay said a debate that would have seemed shocking and controversial in the 13th Assembly is an average Wednesday.

Further, Sarabok felt that community seats and the general diversity of the 14th Assembly also helped many white representatives become more cognizant of the racism some students face at Penn State.

Richardson had different perspectives on how community seats have benefited UPUA.

After years of UPUA being indifferent toward racial and ethnic minorities, Richardson said, groups like Black Caucus and Latino Caucus had become indifferent — or worse — toward UPUA.

Richardson recalled hearing someone yell “f--- UPUA” at a Black Caucus event shortly before he became a representative, and he said he doubted many people at the event disagreed.

Once Richardson became the Black Caucus representative, however, he said he saw Black Caucus members become gradually more open to UPUA.

Richardson also said he felt the creation of community representative seats was a factor in Black Caucus’s recent growth in influence at the university.

“Black Caucus has transformed into an entity that has a big effect on campus,” Richardson said.

Leaders of Black Caucus, Richardson said, are “in positions where they sit down with faculty all the time.”

In UPUA, Richardson said, the Black Caucus representative is the conduit through which the entire Black Caucus executive board can influence legislative priorities.

The transition from the 14th Assembly to the 15th Assembly is perhaps best exemplified by the experiences of Richardson and the current Black Caucus representative, Blake Tolliver.

Although Tolliver (junior-English and criminology) said he sometimes feels tokenized by his fellow representatives, he generally feels welcomed and included, and he feels his fellow representatives respect him.

“I’ve never, ever felt left out,” Tolliver said.

Refugio Lara, the current Latino Caucus representative, was on UPUA’s Freshman Council last year, and said he feels more welcomed in his current position than he did as a freshman.

“I would say that [the environment] is getting better,” Lara (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It’s not 100% welcoming, but I would say with time there’s definitely the possibility for it to be more welcoming and for it to be more inviting to people of color.”

Pathickal, Jeong and McKay, however, were skeptical that the change in UPUA’s environment was as profound as it initially appears, because the 15th Assembly has only taken place through Zoom.

According to Jeong, a lot of UPUA’s environment and the microaggressions that happened in the 14th Assembly can only be communicated in person, so she felt it was impossible to judge the difference.

“What I have felt so far is probably the same,” Jeong said.

Although Wu (junior-political science and music performance) said he didn’t have any problems with the environment last year, he said he’s noticed more focus this year on diversity, equity and inclusion, which he said is a result of the new executive leadership.

Equity has been “a lot more of a cornerstone focus of the semester,” Wu said. “And I would say that there has been a little bit of change, and the change is probably for the better.”

Jeong said she has noticed a profound change in the priorities of the executive leadership since McKay and Pathickal took office and Zhang became speaker, and she appreciates the focus on equity and racial justice.

Tolliver attributed the shift in UPUA’s environment to the reckoning over race that happened during the summer.

“Over the summer, we did a lot of reforming,” Tolliver said. “We did a lot of reflecting on past assemblies.”

Zhang said after witnessing the environment within the 14th Assembly and learning more about racism in America this summer, he felt like he was in a position to address UPUA’s issues with race.

“We went back and reviewed a lot of our policies, [and] we’re committed to a firmly anti-racist stance within UPUA,” Zhang said. “A lot of systems aren't in place yet, but we're building them.”

Over the summer, the legislative, executive and judicial branches all created their own Ad Hoc Committees to explore potential racial reforms. The members of the Steering Committee have been reading the Racial Healing Handbook and discussing their progress at committee meetings.

Zhang said he, McKay and Pathickal are also creating a new process through which representatives can report complaints to the judicial board, rather than leadership in the executive or legislative branches. For more serious complaints, representatives will be able to make reports anonymously to UPUA’s faculty adviser.

McKay said in the 14th Assembly, UPUA leadership never made an attempt to address the problems in UPUA’s environment with white representatives. He said he plans to hold a meeting in the coming weeks with the sole purpose of discussing white privilege with the General Assembly.

UPUA representatives are now required to undergo mandatory racial bias training — Zhang said all but a few have already completed this requirement — and will periodically read literature on the struggles of different marginalized groups in America.

Lara said that, from what he’s seen, most UPUA representatives have been very open to acknowledging the problems in the organization.

“No one’s been resistant to change,” Lara said. “Everybody wants to evolve along with what’s happening.”

Although Lara said white representatives have been receptive to the push for change, Jeong said she feels they have often given “the most generic” responses possible.

“Things like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally understand,’ or like, ‘Oh no, we should reach out to the community to talk about it more,’” Jeong said.

She added that she is skeptical whether many representatives will follow through on their stated desire for change.

McKay agreed there is no way to be sure that the shift to prioritizing racial equity will motivate representatives to follow through.

“Committing yourself to anti-racism, committing yourself to creating a more inclusive environment is a change of heart,” McKay said.

Pathickal said she has not encountered any resistance to any of UPUA’s proposed reforms, and has not heard any complaints about behavior from the white representatives since the 15th Assembly began. However, she said it’s inevitable that reforms within UPUA will eventually face some level of reluctance from a white representative in the future.

Sarabok said the diversity training representatives undergo now might have been able to improve the environment in the 14th Assembly, or at least could have prevented some microaggressions. Miller said it “maybe” could have helped the situation, but she was skeptical.

“I don’t know, I have very little faith in those people,” Miller said. “I think diversity training might be a Band-Aid [instead of] solving the real problem, which is that nobody gets held accountable if they’re racist.”

The 15th Assembly has two new community representative seats for the International Student Council and Lion PRIDE, the umbrella organization for LGBTQ student groups.

However, because the 15th Assembly has only met online, Tolliver, Lara and Wu said they haven’t been able to bond much with their fellow community representatives or with any other representatives.

Still, the community representatives shared very similar priorities for the year ahead.

Tolliver and Lara both said they are very focused on facilitating racial justice, and Tolliver said he has already made progress toward that end with a racial justice roundtable he organized over the summer.

Wu said he has been prioritizing the needs of students in Asian countries who weren’t able to return to campus, and he has been working closely with the International Student Council representative on those measures.

Tolliver said he feels his position makes him more responsible and receptive to his constituents than the average representative. Community representatives serve on the executive boards of their respective caucuses, and Tolliver said that makes it much easier to gauge the community’s needs and priorities.

Lara said his constituency is much smaller and more concentrated than that of many representatives.

“I would say that I have to listen a little more and just pay attention a little more to what my constituency wants,” Lara said.

Wu said when he was an academic representative, he often focused solely on the academic needs of students in his college and worked closely with faculty members.

“Now, being the representative for APIDA Caucus, I had to really take a step away from focusing more on academic and school-related issues, to focusing more on culture,” Wu said.

Community representatives’ emphasis on constituents was thrown into sharp relief in a recent vote on closing campus, according to Tolliver.

Many students, largely students of color, came to UPUA’s open student forum to voice their concerns that they rely on the resources Penn State provides on campus, and would be severely disadvantaged in the event of a campus closure, Tolliver and Lara said.

Lara and Tolliver both said they ascertained that most of their constituents were opposed to closing campus and voted accordingly, but Tolliver said the fact that almost a dozen representatives voted in favor of the motion shows that they are less connected to their constituents’ opinions.

Any organization can apply for a community representative seat at any time, and Pathickal said she would love to see as many community seats as possible. She has been exploring adding seats for veterans, adult learners and Indigenous students.

Tolliver, Lara and Wu all said they feel they can effectively represent their constituents and that their fellow representatives are supportive of their goals.

“From what I’ve seen over Zoom,” Tolliver said, “a lot of people that are community reps are just brilliant people. I love that I’m part of that group.”

