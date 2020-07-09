When Najee Rodriguez first arrived at University Park from Florida, he said he experienced a “culture shock.”

“I think a lot of students experience that, and you do feel lonely, and it does get hard,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) said.

Feeling unwanted and underrepresented took a toll on his mental health.

Rodriguez said he joined the University Park Undergraduate Association to improve this situation for other underrepresented students. Now, he is the first chair of UPUA’s newly formed Justice and Equity Committee.

The Justice and Equity Committee hopes to help marginalized students fight injustices at Penn State — and within UPUA itself.

According to Rodriguez, the Justice and Equity Committee is the first permanent committee to be created within UPUA since its founding. Representatives have been working toward the committee’s creation since the 11th assembly.

During the 14th assembly, UPUA created a temporary Outreach Committee, which was chaired by current UPUA Vice President Lexy Pathickal with the goal of creating bonds with multicultural student groups. Before the committee was created, Pathickal (senior-political science) said, issues affecting marginalized populations fell to the Student Life Committee.

During the 15th assembly, the Outreach Committee was replaced with the Justice and Equity Committee, and the Department of Outreach was added to the executive branch.

The Justice and Equity Committee, according to Rodriguez, has jurisdiction over issues that affect what the university defines as protected classes, as well as international students.

“These are really major issues that pertain to religion, race and color, age, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or protected veteran status, and gender identity. Just things that students have expressed have been overlooked,” Rodriguez said. “[The issues] now have a more permanent home.”

Blake Tolliver, the Penn State Black Caucus representative and a member of the committee, said it provides representatives with the opportunity to advocate for constituents who can be overlooked.

“If you’re [the representative from the College of Engineering], you’re representing not just white engineers, you’re also representing engineers on campus that may be Black, may be Hispanic, may be Asian, there’s so many types of engineers you’re representing,” Tolliver (junior-English and criminology) said. “So it’s nice to know that you can be part of something like justice and equity, where you’re also working toward the betterment of those students’ lives as a representative.”

However, Tolliver, Pathickal and Rodriguez all acknowledged that UPUA has a less-than-perfect history with students from underrepresented communities.

Pathickal said UPUA “hasn’t been the most inclusive environment ever." The internal dynamic came to a head in the 13th assembly, leading several representatives of color to resign.

“We all come from different backgrounds and different knowledge of different cultures,” Pathickal said. “So I feel as though some people know how to better respect it and others don’t know how to talk about it in an appropriate manner.”

Rodriguez and Tolliver — who joined UPUA in the 14th and 15th Assemblies, respectively — both said they have felt welcomed.

“In my experience at least, I’ve felt very welcome. I’ve felt that people have tried to foster a hospitable environment in that respect,” Rodriguez said. “I know that not everyone has felt like that, and I know that’s a problem.”

Tolliver said he hasn’t had any problems with the environment at UPUA with the exception of one “questionable” incident at a meeting in the beginning of the summer.

During Erin Boas’s confirmation as the liaison for Movin’ On — Penn State’s annual student-run music festival — she said she would not want to book musicians whose music featured the N-word or derogatory language toward women. Several representatives took issue with this, with some noting that Boas’s preferences would disqualify many Black artists, while others raised concerns about freedom of speech.

However, Tolliver and other Black representatives countered that booking artists who use the N-word would lead white students to say the N-word, and many Black students would not want to attend Movin’ On if that were the case.

“It got to the point where people were like, ‘Yeah, freedom of speech, if a Black artist comes to Penn State they should be able to say the N-word.’ But the thing about Penn State is some people don’t realize their own racism,” Tolliver said. “I think what a lot of [representatives] don’t realize is everyone has different experiences and being a person of color and hearing the N-word is different than not being a person of color and hearing the N-word. It hits your soul a little bit different.”

Tolliver said the Black Lives Matter movement, with its focus on amplifying Black voices, has improved these dynamics, and he predicted that in the future there will be fewer cases of non-Black representatives trying to speak for Black students.

Tolliver added that as the Black Caucus representative, he feels other representatives sometimes tokenize him. Well-meaning representatives often try to get his support for their initiatives so they pass more easily, he said.

“It’s easier to get me to sign on to some things, because once I stamp it, it’s kind of like, ‘Okay, we got the Black Caucus [representative] on it. It’s solid, we got his approval, so now everything’s fine,’” Tolliver said.

Pathickal, Tolliver and Rodriguez all said UPUA’s problems with race also exist within the university as a whole, but seem to be improving.

“I have heard that student government has not been as representative of these communities as it probably should have been, and I do think that’s changing,” Rodriguez said “[In] the past obviously, there were flaws... but the future can and will be different.”

Rodriguez said the new committee will ensure UPUA adequately represents marginalized communities, calling the development “one of the best things that has happened for UPUA in its history.”

The committee works closely with student organizations for the communities it represents, but Pathickal and Rodriguez both said UPUA’s reputation initially inhibited outreach to those communities.

“[Students of color] have expressed to us very blatantly, rightfully, that we have not done enough to hear their concerns and their needs,” Rodriguez said. “That’s not good.”

However, Rodriguez said the committee will rebuild the relationships with those communities and plans prioritize the promotion and support of student organizations’ work.

Tolliver said the Black Lives Matter movement has demonstrated the importance of the committee as well, and was even the focus of its first official event, a virtual “Racial Justice Roundtable” he chaired.

“I had students there from all diverse backgrounds, I had faculty there, and I also had law enforcement there,” Tolliver said. “So many different perspectives in one space to share ideas and talk about things.”

In the coming year, Tolliver said he plans to continue to hold those roundtables, using the information they generate to inform the work of Penn State’s newly created task force on racial discrimination. Rodriguez said the committee is also working on roundtables for women’s empowerment and the effects of the coronavirus on marginalized students.

Additionally, the committee is working on creating a “We Are United” advocacy campaign to “promote the idea of inclusiveness at the university” and communicate that intolerance is not welcome, according to Rodriguez.

Although the virus has disrupted its plans, Rodriguez said the committee is also hoping to hold events for first-generation students and help fund the events of multicultural student organizations.

Rodriguez and Tolliver are hoping to create a “multicultural week” to promote awareness of other cultures.

Overall, Rodriguez said he wants things to improve for students of color.

“I think that every member of that committee wants things to change for the better for their respective community and at Penn State as a whole,” Rodriguez said. “Just to set the road for the future, so that 10 years down the line, students of color can see Penn State and say, ‘I really want to go there.’”