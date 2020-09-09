The Paul Robeson Cultural Center hosted its first event of the fall semester Wednesday night, during which guest speakers discussed how young adults use social media to advocate for societal change.

Jasiri X, founder of 1hoodmedia, hosted "Technology, Racial Justice & Democracy 2020,” moderating the panel that included Angela Woodson, Tiffany Loftin, Bhavi Patel, Maytha Alhassen and Reverend Lennox Yearwood.

Tiffany Loftin, the national director for the Youth and College Division at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said using social media heightened her anxiety throughout a period of quarantine.

The founder and president of the Hip Hop Caucus, Reverend Lennox Yearwood, discussed what he referred to as the “fetish” of watching and spreading displays of violence toward people of color on social media.

Yearwood, who has worked with many celebrities in the past, said he worked with artists from various backgrounds who discriminated in their own way.

In particular, Yearwood recalled a meeting at which Black individuals rejected American rapper and activist, T.I., as a potential spokesperson because they believed T.I. 's image would mar Obama’s.

However, given T.I.’s recent activism for the Black Lives Matter movement, Yearwood said the same people who criticized the Emmy-nominated artist now include him in their “woke” moment.

Yearwood described how seeing these shifts in perception and credibility has reshaped his perspective on democracy.

“There’s a disconnect between those in the sweets and those in the streets,” Yearwood said.

Moreover, Yearwood said the present moment is a “vote or die moment” for those in marginalized communities and who are financially struggling.

“I’m tired of asking folks for justice,” Yearwood said. “This is the moment when that no longer continues and if that’s radical… then I’m sorry. But I cannot continue to have my people die like dogs in the street anymore.”

Angela Woodson, the convener of the Greater Cleveland Voter Alliance, said Americans are vulnerable to efforts to suppress their vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Woodson questioned why Penn State students do not have access to a place to vote on campus, saying it’s necessary for them to cast their ballots in November and protect the rights of people who feel discouraged to vote in the face of suppressive efforts.

On the other hand, panelist Maytha Alhassen made the case that media literacy is critical.

Alhassen — who founded the Social Justice Institute in 2015 and served as a creative adviser for the Hulu show “Ramy” — advised young adults to approach information on social media as they would approach a book report.

“We have to fight for attribution and against misattribution,” Alhassen said.

Audience member Jacqueline Jara, who said she is from “predominantly white” Long Island, New York, thought the panel presented a learning opportunity she could take with her moving forward to educate herself and her friends.

Jara (freshman-sociology) said the discussion on performative allyship was one the most eye-opening moments of the event.

When responding to the topic of performative allyship, X pointed out the motivations driving many companies selling products relating to social justice issues had less to do with those social issues than selling merchandise.

Mentioning Nike’s collaboration with the outspoken Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick, X said it is important to recognize that many companies like Nike are chiefly driven by profit.

In questioning so-called “white allies,” Loftin said it is not her responsibility to educate white allies on what books to read or where to buy their “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt from.

“I see the Black avatar, I see the ‘I donated’ signs, but where are the actual principled leaders?” Loftin asked.