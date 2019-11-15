Juliana Redisi’s sophomore year move into McKee Hall in West Halls was a little more buzzy, winged and insect-y than she wanted it to be.

“I walked up to my dorm right as we were moving in, and there were bees swarming in my room because there was a bees nest right outside my window,” Redisi (sophomore-chemical engineering) said. “They were getting through holes under the screen. I had no idea what to do with that. I kind of just freaked out and left.”

This is not the only time she has dealt with winged or multi-legged residents. Last year, she actually had quite a few unwanted roommates in the same building.

“Last year, we lived across from the trash hall in the same building and there were cockroaches in the hall sometimes,” she said. “It would freak me out when I walked out, but I think it was because we were by the trash.”

Across campus, some Penn State students have shared their living spaces with non-human residents.

Hiester Hall resident Regan Stoddard did not need to rack her brain for memories involving bugs in her dorm — she, too, had a run in with bugs as recently as three days ago in the shower, in addition to multiple encounters in her room.

“It just makes you feel really uneasy because you don’t know where they’re coming from, you don’t know how many there are. It almost makes you feel itchy,” Stoddard (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “I don’t want to lay in my bed. Yes, our dorms are older but… We just want to live in our room and not feel like there are bugs everywhere.”

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the university manages individual pest-related issues as soon as it becomes aware of them. Students are able to report pest-related incidents online.

“When an issue is reported, Orkin (our pest control vendor) is called and generally responds the same day. Rarely are there call backs for issues but it does happen occasionally depending upon the pest,” Powers said via email.

Additionally, Powers said Penn State has both a pest control management program and committee to address reports and discuss areas of concern.

“We have established routine inspections and environmental assessments and the goal is to identify conditions conducive to pests and remedy them before pests can colonize,” Powers said.

Powers emphasized the importance of residents doing their part to control pests. Specifically, she said it is important to make sure food is properly stored, reduce clutter and practice “good sanitation,” report pest issues to Residence Life and report other issues — like broken windows and screens — so pests can’t enter living spaces.

Both Stoddard and Redisi can understand that bugs are to be expected on some level.

“[The bugs] doesn’t bother me that much. I feel like stuff like that's kind of expected. Even at home I get stuff like that,” Redisi said. “It just freaks me out a little.”

Regardless, she thinks Penn State could take some steps to try to minimize the presence of bugs in the residence halls.

Camille Bromley, a McElwain Hall resident, has seen multiple cockroaches in her room, and has noticed other people living in her hall vocalizing the same issue. Bromley (freshman-biobehavioral health) also felt strongly about the cockroaches, calling them “disgusting.”

Stoddard said she believes Penn State should try to ask their students about their experiences with bugs to make themselves aware of the prominence of this insect issue.

“I definitely don't think I’m the only person who is experiencing bugs in their room,” she said.

Stoddard said she finds these insect issues serve to make her feel uncomfortable while she tries to go about her day in her residence hall, as she never knows where she will find an unwelcome guest.

“As a student, it's just one more thing we have to deal with. We’re all trying to balance school, a social life, whatever it is — I think it’s an unnecessary stressor. My roommate has a total [phobia] and it makes her really uncomfortable in the room,” Stoddard said. “You shouldn’t be uncomfortable in your own room.”

