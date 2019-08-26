On Sunday, Penn State Homecoming announced that Farnoosh Torabi, a financial expert and the host of the award-winning podcast "So Money," will be the 2019 Homecoming Grand Marshal.

The Grand Marshal is chosen based on several factors, including his or her embodiment of Penn State’s values and missions, notable achievements in his or her field, and the demonstration of what it truly means to be a Penn Stater, according to Penn State Homecoming.

The announcement was made during Penn State's annual "Be A Part From The Start" pep rally.

During Torabi’s time as a Penn State student, she studied finance and international business. Torabi later received a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Along with being a financial expert and podcast host, Torabi has written multiple bestselling books; appears frequently on the NBC Today Show; is the resident financial contributor and monthly columnist for O, The Oprah Magazine; and is the co-founder of Stacks House, a touring pop-up museum with a focus on financial literacy and empowerment.

Torabi’s career began in 2004, when she worked as a business producer and reporter for NY1 News. She next became a financial correspondent for Jim Cramer’s The Street.com TV two years later.

In 2008, Torabi became the financial correspondent for reality TV show “Real Simple. Real Life.” One year later, she became the host of SOAPnet’s "The Bank of Mom and Dad" — while simultaneously writing her bestselling book “You're So Money: Live Rich Even When You’re Not.”

In addition to “You're So Money," Torabi also wrote “Psych Yourself Rich” in 2010 and “When She Makes More: 10 Rules for Breadwinning Women” in 2014.

Currently, Torabi hosts the CNCB primetime series “Follow The Leader." In the series, Torabi follows some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs to demonstrate their methods in succeeding in the business world.

Torabi currently resides in Brooklyn with her husband Tim Dussinger — who is also a Penn State alumnus — and her two children.

The 2019 Penn State Homecoming Week will take place from Saturday, Sep. 28 to Saturday, Oct. 5.

Last year, Lisa Salters, an award-winning journalist for ESPN and former Penn State women's basketball player, served as the 2018 Homecoming Grand Marshal.

