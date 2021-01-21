Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association held its first general assembly meeting of the spring semester Wednesday night. The 15th general assembly opened the semester discussing a bill supporting transgender students.

Rep. Noah Robertson brought Resolution #45-15 up for discussion. This resolution offered support to Ally House Jr., a queer art gallery set to open on campus in December. Ally House is a special housing option available for LGBTQ students.

Necla Kara, president of Ally House, entered the organization into a fundraising competition with potential winnings of $11,000.

Kara spoke in support of the resolution, which sought the UPUA’s help in publicizing and supporting Ally House Jr. The resolution passed unanimously. The money raised by Ally House Jr. will be used for a transgender dysphoria relief fund.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS

Penn State encourages freshmen to apply for parking permits Penn State encouraged freshmen to apply for parking spots should they desire a car on campus…