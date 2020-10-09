Because Penn State football’s 2020 season won’t have fans, the Penn State Lion Ambassadors are giving students in the classes of 2020 and 2021 a chance to have their names "represented in a new kind of S-Zone,” according to an email seniors received on Friday.

This season, the Penn State Alumni Association, the Lion Ambassadors, and the Blue and White Society will hang a banner across the 800 seats above the football team’s tunnel, the email said, and students who register can have their names printed on the banner.

Members of the Class of 2020 will automatically be included on the banner, but students graduating in Dec. 2020 or members of the the Class of 2021 should check their emails for information on how to register, according to a Penn State news release.

According to the email, the banner will hang in Beaver Stadium from Penn State’s game against Ohio State on Oct. 31 through the end of the season. Interested students must register by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.