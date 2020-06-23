Penn State summer graduates will have a different commencement experience than their predecessors this August, as the university announced Tuesday that a virtual commencement ceremony will be held for graduates at all campuses.

According to a Penn State News press release, the ceremony will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The university will host an in-person celebration when it is deemed safe to do so.

Students graduating this summer will receive more information next week in emails sent to their Penn State email addresses. Students who do not receive an email should contact graduation@psu.edu.

