As Penn State prepares to bring students back for the fall 2020 semester, the university’s many museums are devising strategies to reopen their doors as well — but with two weeks left until classes begin, there is still much uncertainty.

The Palmer Museum of Art utilized virtual programming throughout the summer to keep patrons attentive while the physical location remained closed. As students trickle back onto campus, however, the museum is planning to offer timed ticketing to get people back in its exhibits.

According to Brandi Breslin, a museum educator, a concrete date for reopening is not currently in place. Breslin said all reopening plans will fluctuate with the university’s plans, so it’s difficult to set anything in stone. When exhibits are reopened, Breslin said the museum is unlikely to allow in-person programs, and all tours will be self-guided.

The Palmer’s trajectory is similar to those of museums across the university, according to Ken Hickman, the director of the All Sports Museum.

“It all boils down to making sure that each site’s process meets the state guidelines, CDC guidelines as well as what the university would like to have in place,” Hickman said. “At the end of the day, we’re all taking our cues from Old Main.”

Along with his position at the All Sports Museum, Hickman is the chair of the Penn State Museums Consortium, a group for all campus museums to collaborate and share ideas. Hickman said each museum has its own challenges to account for due to the differences in collections and locations.

Like the Palmer, many museums are looking at online registration in order to ensure safe social distancing when they are able to reopen. Face masks will also be mandatory at every location.

Hickman said there are plans to open the All Sports Museum in September, but they are prepared to be flexible depending on the university’s plans.

“Things seem to change week by week, sometimes day by day,” Hickman said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that all fall sports will be postponed, which Hickman predicts will have an effect on visitation if the museum reopens. Because of this, he’s relying on virtual programming to keep the museum’s collection alive.

During the summer, the museum held virtual conversations with former student athletes and collection highlights. The museum also plans to host a virtual camp for children before the end of the season. Hickman said remote programs will continue throughout the semester, no matter the circumstances.

According to Breslin, the Palmer will also move forward with remote programming that began in the summer, including virtual tours, webinars and gallery talks. Although the museum is limited in the number of patrons they can reach with a strictly in-person format, virtual activities let people across the country engage with their content.

“I think there is still the need and interest to have activities to do at home,” Breslin said.

Smaller museums at Penn State see the upcoming semester as an opportunity to improve their social media presence in response to a decrease in visitors to their various locations.

The Earth and Mineral Science Museum and Art Gallery had limited online activity before the pandemic, and Museum Director Jane Cook believed the shutdown was the perfect time to fix that.

“[It’s] another one of those get lemons, make lemonade situations,” Cook said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

The museum’s Facebook page features deep-dives into certain objects in its collections, particularly for ones unable to be put on display, like radioactive minerals or precious gemstones. Cook said the museum has also created virtual activities to combine the art and science aspects of the gallery.

Cook said the museum may even begin a YouTube channel or podcast to develop new content with a newly-hired staff member if the university makes the decision to close campus during the semester.

The fall will give the museum additional time to plan for its new location in the Deike Building, which is currently under construction. Cook said construction was expected to be complete by the fall, but the pandemic put everything on hold.

With the extra time, Cook said staff members can develop new safety guidelines for an eventual reopening by finding new opportunities for an immersive experience without hands-on activities.

“Invention usually happens when you have some sort of paradox,” Cook said. “There will be a new normal.”

Claire Matson, the director of the Matson Museum of Anthropology, said the space is often used for classes to take tours or borrow collection materials, though most of those classes have moved online. Ultimately, the lull period will offer them more time to make internal plans by taking on new staff and strategizing for a new site.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

How to watch the summer 2020 virtual commencement Penn State will hold a virtual commencement for summer 2020 graduates across all commonwealt…

“We can only sit and watch it unfold, hope for the best and hope we come back in real time,” Matson said.

Matson believes the museum is still a safe place students and community members can enjoy, since it has seen very little foot traffic since the pandemic began. However, she said the museum space can only accommodate small groups if the museum were to reopen.

While the museum doesn’t have an active online presence, Matson said they may expand their work to increase their outreach. For classes, she suggested students may be able to set up private Zoom calls with her and, with university IT’s help, find a way to host virtual tours.

The Pasto Agricultural Museum was not available for comment.

The HUB-Robeson Center Gallery will be allowing eight visitors at a time to enjoy its exhibits with the reopening of the HUB-Robeson Center, according to Senior Gallery Manager Lindsey Landfried.

Breslin said the Palmer Museum has pushed upcoming fall exhibitions to the spring, though the HUB Gallery will continue to bring new exhibits to students, according to Landfried. Upcoming galleries can be found here.

Landfried said the HUB Gallery will continue offering its virtual workshops, since they saw success throughout the summer, though concrete dates for events are currently unavailable. Ultimately, Landfried explained, the gallery wants to be an online resource for students.

Museum officials said they will keep their eyes peeled for the university’s changing plans, and they are prepared to shift gears at a moment’s notice.

“I think all of us have to find creative ways we’ve never worked with before,” Matson said.