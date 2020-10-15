Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed the typical operation of campus this semester, Assistant Director of the Gender Equity Center Becca Geiger said it has also presented a unique opportunity for the center’s annual Clothesline Project.

Each year, organizations and universities participating in the Clothesline Project have members design T-shirts to express a message relating to domestic violence.

According to Geiger, both survivors and allies can participate, so the messages consist of the thoughts of survivors, the words survivors would say to their perpetrator and allies' support for survivors.

With the most activities restricted to a remote format this year, Geiger said the Gender Equity Center adjusted to host a virtual version of the Clothesline Project via Zoom workshops at noon on Oct. 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 where students designed T-shirts online.

Students can register to participate in the workshop here, and T-shirt templates and instructions can be found here.

Despite this being a shift from the traditional event, Geiger said the Virtual Clothesline Project may allow more people to participate than in previous years.

Geiger said some people may have felt uncomfortable being seen at the event or using their artistic skills to design a physical T-shirt in the past.

With the event being virtual this year, however, Geiger said these individuals may feel more willing to participate.

“I just hope that from the project, people are able to participate,” Geiger said. “I hope to make it more accessible to students this year.”

According to Geiger, the Clothesline Project is a national movement founded in the 1990s in Hyannis, Massachusetts, by a group of women called “Cape Cod’s Women’s Defense Agenda” to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The movement was specifically created after a member of the group realized that 51,000 women died as a result of domestic violence in the same time span that 58,000 individuals died in the Vietnam War.

Geiger said Penn State typically holds its events for the Clothesline Project in October — Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

She said using T-shirts allows people to express their thoughts on domestic violence, as well as more fully convey its impact by presenting “statistics turned into shirts.”

“So instead of a number of, for example, sexual assaults — you talk about one in four individuals,” Geiger said. “Those are numbers. Those are facts, and I can read off facts to students, but there’s no real personal story behind that.”

In a typical year, the shirts created by students would be displayed in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and the Pollock Cultural Lounge, alongside one of Centre Safe’s “Empty Place at the Table” exhibits, which shows empty seats at a dinner table representing those who died as a result of domestic violence between 1998 and 2015.

Given that the T-shirt designing portion of the project is virtual this year, Geiger said only shirts made in previous years will be on display with the Centre Safe exhibit from Oct. 19 to 23.

The virtually designed T-shirts will, however, be displayed on Student Affairs’ website under the Virtual Clothesline Project section.

Even though the virtual T-shirts will not be used in the in-person display, Geiger said the process of designing them will be a good opportunity for participants to support one another and express their emotions in regard to domestic violence.

“Every person is different, every journey is different, but a way to heal and grow, to start to be able to put those things that they’re feeling that happened to them out there, can be very therapeutic for some,” Geiger said.

She added that allowing participants to express their thoughts in an artistic method such as this may encourage survivors to open up more than they would in a regular conversation.

“Some of it is painful because it’s a very painful experience, and with the shirts it is a way for someone to get out their feelings and maybe something they wouldn’t feel comfortable [telling others],” Geiger said.

In addition to raising awareness and educating people on domestic violence, Geiger said one of the center’s main goals for the Virtual Clothesline Project is “breaking through the crowd” in light of all the online events being hosted this semester.

Wishing to help with this effort and bring the Virtual Clothesline Project closer to the Schreyer Honors College, Erin Brown said she partnered with Anushka Shah, the president of Schreyer for Women, to coordinate a workshop of the event just for Schreyer students.

Having worked as a peer educator in the Gender Equity Center, Brown (senior-communication arts and sciences and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said she has been involved with the Clothesline Project for the past two years.

After talking about the project with Geiger over the summer, Brown said she was inspired to create more opportunities for students in the honors college to directly participate in the movement.

Brown said she co-founded a task force last year to increase the honors college’s involvement in community events, which has allowed her to organize more direct participation in the Virtual Clothesline Project.

“[Schreyer] is a community where people take classes together and live together,” Brown said. “[I hope we] take away a better understanding of domestic violence and why it’s important for us as a community to come together and to acknowledge the survivors.”

Brown said she looks forward to having the Schreyer community come together in support of this cause. She said she hopes to remind participants that domestic violence has an impact on the Penn State and Schreyer communities as well.

Brown also said she hopes getting Schreyer more directly involved will capitalize on the current “momentum” of people speaking out and addressing issues of diversity.

Shah (senior-biology and English) said via email she and Brown are “encouraged and honored” to increase Schreyer’s involvement in diversity programming and to educate themselves and the honors college community on domestic violence.

“There is a need for more student involvement in the issue of domestic violence, and the Gender Equity Center consistently does a great job in coordinating impactful events every October to bring awareness,” Shah said.

Visual arts professor Angela Rothrock said Geiger spoke with her Art 11 students about the project.

Since this course is a first-year engagement seminar intended to teach about the visual arts and connect students with resources and opportunities on campus, Rothrock said she thought this would be a good event to connect her students with.

Additionally, Rothrock said she feels some people do not realize the impact that domestic violence has in a college setting or think it only happens among older couples.

“Sometimes, young people don’t know how to identify domestic violence, even when they are involved with it themselves,” Rothrock said. “They try to rationalize behaviors or they don’t recognize it for what it is. Hopefully, this will help educate others as well.”