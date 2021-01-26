As students traveled home for a two-month winter break in November, they weren’t expecting to stay home for another month. Now, students are adjusting to virtual classes at home — again.

During the winter break, Penn State announced its plan to delay the start of in-person classes until Feb. 15 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

With the change of plans, many students were forced to stay home for an extra month, creating a new variety of stressors.

Chelsea Birkel said she felt the break has been too long, especially since she is still at home. Birkel (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said her brother is a senior at the university, and he came home after her and went back to school before her.

Birkel explained that although her brother said it was “boring” on campus for the time being, she was beginning to feel restless staying home.

“It’s getting to the point where I somehow toss my salad wrong, and I’m just always doing something wrong. It’s bad,” Birkel said. “It’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh. I need to get out of here.’”

However, Birkel said being home created a more comfortable environment when starting the spring semester.

“When I first came [to Penn State] in the fall, it was harder to start a routine in a completely foreign place to me, and I was adjusting. Then, classes started a week later, but home obviously is home,” Birkel said. “Once I got adjusted to taking online classes, I think it was easier starting online classes at home.”

RELATED

Other students, like Derian Anderson, said they were concerned because they had a more difficult schedule than the previous semester.

“I’m worried about being able to manage my time because I’m taking CHEM 111, MATH 141 and physics all at the same time,” Anderson (freshman-engineering) said. “I’m a little worried that I’m going to be stressed out 24/7.”

Anderson said when he gets stressed, he does experience some anxiety issues. He said one of his close friends shared a piece of advice that helps him cope with his stress.

“Change up your routine. We are very scheduled out, but when you have that free time, go out and do something,” Anderson said. “Go for a run. Go for a walk. Ride a bike. Try to do something that is not part of your routine.”

Juan Faura said he is a mental health advocate and believes physical activity can make students happier during this time.

“For me, exercise is vital. Regardless of what level of fitness you are, having good fitness is essential,” Faura (freshman-finance) said. “Those are some of the most successful people as far as business goes. You’re more likely to be happier as a person, too.”

Faura said he was disappointed his freshman experience was further altered by the delayed start, though he understood why the university made the decision.

“It’s frustrating because, as a freshman coming in, I think the freshman experience is vital for developing as a person and a student,” Faura said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State University Libraries resume in-semester hours of operation Pattee Library and Paterno Library have resumed regular in-semester hours with the start of …

Faura said he is managing to keep a positive attitude, constantly looking for the best in situations the pandemic impacted.

Many students who stayed home for the fall were planning on moving on campus for the spring semester. Nick Lydecker said while he did not regret his decision to stay home for the fall semester, he is ready to come up to State College.

“Honestly, I’m just so bored,” Lydecker (freshman-marketing) said.

Although he said he’s excited to be on campus, Lydecker explained that he’s interested to see how he adapts to a new environment.

“I already know it’s going to be completely different once I’m at college,” Lydecker said.

While at home, Lydecker said the lack of social interaction was a bit of a concern, but he has been able to focus more on his classes.

“I could totally understand having some mental health issues from being at home and wanting to be with your friends in a college environment,” Lydecker said. “Just remember: ‘Hey you know what? At least it’s the easier part of classes.’”

Anderson said he was also uneasy about not having the same social aspect he had during the fall semester.

“Humans are social beings,” Anderson said. “I really thrive being around other people. That’s key for me.”

Jada Gilliam said the remote spring semester start felt more difficult than the beginning of the fall semester.

“I think the [delayed start] for classes this year, or this semester rather, feels more intense because everything in the world is so crazy right now,” Gilliam (senior-public relations and communications arts and sciences) said. “I’ve had a lot of trouble trying to get back into the swing of things.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Things Penn State students can do the week of Jan. 24 As the second week of online classes begins, there is still plenty to do on Penn State’s vir…

Gilliam said she thought the aspect of this semester that made it more difficult to look forward to was the fact that spring break was replaced with monthly “wellness” days.

The university chose to replace the canceled break with scheduled wellness days to support the mental health and wellness of students.

Gilliam said despite the wellness days, knowing there would be no “real break” until after she graduated made it harder for her to find the motivation to start the semester.

However, Gilliam did notice one positive so far — the professors gained more experience with online learning.

“I’ve been encouraged just by their willingness to help basically at any time. I have amazing professors — I cannot speak highly enough of them,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam believes the “shared experience” of remote classes is encouraging as the extended break continues.

“The remote setting is tough for everyone. At the end of the day, this is going to be a shared experience. You’ll be able to talk to anyone on campus for years to come, and they will all have experienced similar things,” Gilliam said. “I think that’s been encouraging for me, at least, just knowing I’m not the only one struggling here. I’m not the only one who’s just trying to make the most of it.”