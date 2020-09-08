On May 6, the United States Department of Education released new guidelines for addressing campus sexual assault at colleges and universities across the country.

The regulations went into effect Aug. 14 and impact all institutions that receive federal funding, including Penn State.

But many higher education associations said the three-month span wasn’t enough time to sort through and implement the guidelines set forth in the 2,000-page document.

On June 10, the American Council on Education sent a letter to Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, asking for a delay of the Aug. 14 deadline.

But other organizations are attacking the regulations on the basis of the policies themselves.

Just eight days after the policies were announced, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of sexual assault survivor advocacy groups — including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity — to prevent the provisions from being implemented.

Despite actions taken to block the new guidelines, changes were still made to Penn State’s policies.

Penn State announced the key provisions to the university community on Aug. 24 in an email explaining the major alterations.

“Many of these provisions have already been in place at Penn State for several years, so certain components within our existing procedures have not changed,” the email read. “...We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students and employees.”

According to Chris Harris, the Title IX coordinator for Penn State’s Affirmative Action Office, an “interdisciplinary” team of about 40 people — including legal counsels, Office of Student Affairs workers and Affirmative Action Office members — collaborated to comb through the extensive documents.

One of the new regulations’ key provisions changes the way investigations into alleged sexual misconduct are carried out. Previously, a single university investigator from the school’s Title IX office would gather facts before determining whether actions against the accused party should be taken, and what those sanctions would be.

Now, however, colleges and universities are required to allow live hearings and cross-examinations, which can be carried out by each party’s adviser. The adviser can be a university administrator, a family member or an appointed attorney.

Given testimonies can then be used as evidence.

Although hearings have been a part of Penn State’s process for addressing sexual misconduct in the past, the addition of live cross-examinations is new.

Now, hearings will occur before a three-person panel of trained members from the university’s Title IX Hearing Board. A legal counsel will also be appointed to the case to serve as a resource for the panel, addressing questions or explaining procedural intricacies.

Many groups, including the National Women’s Law Center in Massachusetts, have criticized this new rule, stating in a lawsuit against the DOE that it “disproportionately and inappropriately burdens potential complainants... such that the cumulative impact of the Final Rule will be a chilling effect on future complaints of sex-based harassment, in an environment where such harassment is already dramatically underreported.”

In terms of a potential chilling effect the new provision may have on the number of cases brought forward, Harris thinks it’s something many schools, including Penn State, are “wrestling with.”

“I’m very concerned about folks saying, ‘You know what, I’m not even gonna report or talk to anybody from the university,’” Harris said. “And I don’t want to see that happen.”

On May 15, the University Park Undergraduate Association released a statement on its Instagram account addressing the changes and urging the DOE to revisit the regulations, saying the new guidelines “fail to address the needs of Penn State students.”

Harris added, however, the regulations afford Penn State “a lot of discretion” when it comes to formal resolutions, which could allow parties to avoid a live hearing in some cases.

Dara Purvis, a professor of law at Penn State whose work concerns the relationship between gender and the law, agreed that the live hearings could create a criminal trial-like environment in which people feel uncomfortable coming forward about their experiences with sexual misconduct.

“We know that someone testifying to people, talking about their sexual assault, can be traumatic,” Purvis said. “We know that cross-examination can magnify that trauma.”

Purvis said she doesn’t see how the quality of the live hearings — which will be held via Zoom — as well as “every step in the process” of addressing a complaint, won’t be negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just losing so many points of contact between students and administrators and professors and people they might reach out to,” Purvis said. “I think the pandemic is going to magnify the phenomenon of underreporting just because it’s harder to check in on students.”

Two more changes to the policies alter what falls under Title IX jurisdiction.

For one, colleges are no longer required to address allegations of misconduct that occur outside of the U.S. or off university property, such as allegations made during study abroad programs or in off-campus apartments.

Harris said Penn State plans to handle such cases through student code of conduct procedures.

Secondly, the new policies redefine what constitutes enforceable harassment, narrowing the definition to “any unwelcome conduct that a reasonable person would find so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person equal educational access.”

Reports of stalking, dating or domestic violence do not need to meet this standard.

According to Harris, these cases would still be addressed using student code of conduct rules or other university policies if they don’t fall under the new definition.

Another one of the regulations’ alterations allows Title IX officials at any given school to use either a “preponderance of the evidence” standard — which requires something to more likely than not be true — or a “clear and convincing” standard — which requires a higher burden of proof.

The Aug. 24 release said the “preponderance of evidence” standard will continue to be used at Penn State.

Ultimately, Purvis worries the new guidelines excessively shift the focus of sexual misconduct cases from the respondents — those responding to allegations of misconduct — to the accusers, which can exacerbate existing problems of underreporting.

“I think the overwhelming data shows that this is a big problem, and we are not doing enough to help people who have experienced sexual assault,” Purvis said.

According to Purvis, preventative measures and resources — such as educating students on consent — are also needed to supplement investigative procedures.

“I don’t think American society has a particularly healthy way of talking about sex and what consent means and why it’s important,” Purvis said. “This is a way bigger problem than colleges, and certainly one university or all of the universities in the country can’t by themselves change the way we learn about consent, so we’re always going to need these kind of processes… but I think all of us should be trying to both prevent [sexual misconduct] and take action after the fact.”