Wings Over Happy Valley in State College announced it will take precautions and change policies due to an "overabundance of caution," according to a statement.

Wings Over will only serve via delivery, pickup and take-out. Also, orders will only be taken over phone, on the website at wingsover.com or via the Wings Over app, the statement said.

They said these cautions will limiting contact between customers and employees. All orders must be pre-paid, and physical credit cards and cash in-store won't be accepted.

According to the statement, all delivery drivers will wear a new set of gloves in every delivery, with every order placed in a tightly tied bag. Customers who want their food placed in front of their doors have that option as well.

Delivery fees will be waived for a limited time.