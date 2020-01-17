Penn State launched its new all-in-one app Thursday called “Penn State Go,” which provides access to Penn State’s affiliate programs and applications.

Its features include maps of the campus, bus stop locations and dining hall menus. It also includes shortcuts to websites with Penn State’s athletic events, health and wellness information and news.

Upon opening the app, it asks if you wish to receive push notifications. I was hesitant to say yes at first, since the Canvas app has a history of sending emails for every action done by anyone on the site. However, I accepted.

I’ve had the app downloaded for around six hours now and haven’t had any issues with excessive notifications.

After that, it makes you choose whether you are a University Park student, a World Campus student or a Commonwealth campus student. I am a UP student, so I clicked that option. The layouts for the other two look exactly the same.

One feature the Commonwealth campus and World Campus options have that the UP option does not, for example, is an “Events” bubble, which allows students to choose a Commonwealth campus and see all of the upcoming events for that campus listed along with their dates, times and locations. For World Campus, the events can be streamed remotely or viewed later online.

The app has the general features you would expect to find — LionPath, Outlook, Canvas, Starfish, LionCash and CATABus routes. And they are all relatively easy to navigate. That being said, I haven’t found every single one to be useful.

The Canvas option, for example, simply opened up my existing Canvas app, which kind of defeats the purpose of having one app for everything.

The map feature was also has some glitches. While it does show construction zones and road closures on campus, I had great difficulty trying to enter directions to or from anywhere. It either wouldn’t load or it would come up with a route to nowhere, despite the fact I only entered a beginning point. I also allowed it to use my location, but the map still doesn’t show where I am on campus.

For now, I’m going to stick to using Google Maps.

There are some things I do like, however. I like how you only have to sign in once to access all of the features, and I especially like the “dining” section. It has the menus, locations, hours and nutritional information for all of the dining halls and locations on UP’s campus.

I also liked the email feature, although I don’t know if I’ll to delete my Outlook app just yet.

A lot of the other features are ones I don’t typically use in my day-to-day life, so I’m not going to spend much time analyzing them. It is nice to have all of the information in one place, though, instead of having to search every time you need a phone number. At the same time, until I know what section everything falls under and where everything is, it won’t serve much of a purpose to me.

“Penn State Go” isn’t the quickest to load or the most modern-looking, and it probably isn't going to change how I currently go about my time doing Penn State-related things online. It is only an “all-in-one” app in the sense that it shows everything in one place, but each bubble simply takes you to a website that already exists and might be easier to access through different means.

An app that would make me delete my Canvas, Outlook and Google Maps apps would have to provide those same features the exact same way but in one place, and “Penn State Go” can’t do that quite yet.

However, this app is likely just a first step toward Penn State’s lofty goal of having an extensive umbrella platform for everything, and I can see it becoming more useful in the future.