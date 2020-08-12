Although many in-person activities have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus, freshmen enrolling in big universities like Penn State are looking to get involved in organizations like sports and clubs to make up for potentially lost high school memories.

As of right now, Penn State’s Fall Involvement Fair will be held online, and it is unknown to many clubs how they will operate during the fall semester. The fair is known for being one of the best opportunities to get involved in campus life at University Park.

In past years, student organizations set up displays on the HUB-Robeson Center Lawn and interacted with students one-on-one or in groups about what their respective groups do. But with coronavirus restrictions ramping up in Pennsylvania, Penn State student organizations have had to work through the recruitment process differently.

More information about the event will be released closer to the first week of classes, between Aug. 24 and 28.

Although many students, like Maggie Atkins, are still looking to attend the fair and get involved in clubs, Penn State’s decision to hold the event virtually poses a lot of questions for freshmen: Is joining virtual clubs worth it? How will different clubs account for social distancing guidelines?

“I feel like you can still make friends and make connections even if they are virtual,” Aktins (freshman-journalism) said. “And then when [clubs] become regular, like in-person, then you're already a part of it… so I feel like it's just easier.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State currently seeking student public health ambassadors for fall semester Penn State is currently seeking undergraduate and graduate student applicants for the recent…

Atkins, a writer for Penn State Odyssey, said she enjoys being able to write about anything she is interested in. She also said she is looking to join two or three other clubs in the fall revolving around her major.

Even if clubs meet virtually this semester, Abby Cherry still plans to join a few, but is keeping her options open about which kind.

“I think I want to join about two or three [clubs] because I don't want to overwhelm myself,” Cherry (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I'm thinking of joining THON and maybe a sports club, and I am not sure about what other clubs I want to do.”

Derian Anderson is another among the many students considering the pros and cons of joining a virtual club.

“Positive side, it's a club — you'll be able to meet new people through it,” Anderson (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But one of the negative sides of it is that you don't get that face-to-face interaction with people, because some people, like myself, thrive on the face-to-face interaction.”

Similarly, Atkins said she feels the virtual fair will not give her the same experience as she would have received in person.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students weigh in on LionPATH coronavirus compact On Aug. 5, Penn State students logged onto LionPATH to see a “Penn State COVID-19 Compact” t…

“I don’t think that a virtual event gives someone a true glimpse or idea of what someone or [something] is all about,” Atkins said. “There is something about in-person that just can’t be displayed and showed virtually.”

Students like Andrew Logan also have concerns about the virtual involvement fair.

“I do not know much about the virtual involvement fair, so I am not sure if it will give me a good glimpse into how the organization works,” Logan (freshman-film) said. “From what I’ve heard, it should be helpful for educating me on joining student clubs and organizations.”

Despite this, and even though some students feel the virtual fair might not give them the best idea of what clubs to join, Student Affairs is encouraging students to stay positive about the recruitment process.

Dawn Savage, Penn State’s program coordinator for student engagement programs, said the experience will still allow students to learn about new clubs and opportunities.

"The nice thing about [the] virtual fair is it will be more accessible,” Savage said. “At the in-person event, some students may miss the event or not get to every club they like. With the fair being online, it gives students more of an opportunity to find out about what clubs interest them.”

With the involvement fair being online, student organizations are doing their best to adjust to the virtual setting by finding ways to recruit new members through three main components — FlipGrid, Youtube LIVE and OrgCentral.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State to offer classrooms as study spaces this fall Students who want to retain a sense of learning on campus this fall will be able to in some …

FlipGrid, a video discussion platform, will allow student groups to create 90-second video clips promoting their organization to interested students. They will remain active throughout the semester, so students can contact organizations at any time with questions.

YouTube LIVE will recruit students through a livestream in which organizations’ names will be broadcast to students from August 25 to 27.

Students can also explore groups through Penn State’s OrgCentral — a platform where organizations can post descriptions, social media accounts, YouTube clips, Vimeo videos, pictures and meeting details.

The Student Affairs website can also help direct students interested in participating in the fall involvement fair. Its website will provide links to FlipGrids, YouTube LIVE and OrgCentral.

Student Affairs is encouraging student organizations to add information to their profiles so students can get an idea of what the organizations are about. They are also hoping to push out information through social media, according to Savage.

For more information on the fair, click here.