Penn State offers a variety of services to help students get on the right track for the spring 2020 semester.

From mental health to a headache, here are the best ways to get on-campus help this semester.

Mental health

Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is located in the Student Health Center.

CAPS provides students with group counseling, self-help resources and individual counseling, depending on the case.

The counseling center also offers events called Life Hacks, where clinicians present wellness topics and stress management tips to students.

CAPS also host CAPS Chats in the different resident commons on campus, which allow students to drop in on a first come, first serve basis to discuss issues with a counselor.

There are also many off-campus counseling services for students who are searching for something more permanent.

Academics and career

Each academic college at Penn State offers counseling and education planning services specific to major.

Penn State also offers job interviewing tips, mock interviews, job search counseling and business wear through the Bank of America Career Services Center.

Additionally, the University Park campus hosts a program called Penn State Learning that students can use for tutoring in topics such as writing, mathematics and foreign language skills.

Students who attend Penn State Learning are taught by students who have excelled in the topic and relate to students who are in the classes they previously took.

There are also downtown tutoring services, such as Lion Tutors, that offer free sessions for most first exams in their available classes.

Illness and disease

With the winter months bringing snow, sleet and ice, sickness can be inevitable on a campus with over 40,000 students.

University Health Services (UHS) is Penn State’s on-campus healthcare resource. It offers appointments for an array of symptoms, as well as a pharmacy, lab imaging and physical therapy.

UHS provides allergy treatment, LGBTQ health services, physicals, sexual health services and STD testing.

Penn State also offers other resources for things such as alcohol and drug education, support for those impacted by sexual assault, nutrition and healthy eating resources.

There are also many off-campus clinics, such as MedExpress or the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Lifestyle

Penn States offers things for students of all types at the University Park Campus.

With over 1,000 clubs and organizations students can use OrgCentral to find a club with their interests in mind.

The Intramural Building, White Building and Rec Hall are gymnasium and workout centers available to students for their duration at Penn State.

The Campus Recreation team also employs students and fitness instructors to teach class like Yoga, cycling and Zumba.

There are also intramural sport programs that allow students to play their favorite sport weekly during the semester, leading up to a championship game.