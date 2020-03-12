Penn State has responded to the coronavirus outbreak by placing restrictions on students returning to campus. However, students who need to retrieve belongings will be given scheduled times from on-campus housing to do so.

The University will allow a short return period for students who must grab “essential” belongings, according to Penn State housing.

Students are permitted to return to campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday, March 13; Sunday, March 15; and Monday, March 16.

Campus will be closed to the public on Saturday, March 14.

Students must go to their commons desk with their Penn State ID card to receive access to residence halls. Once they are granted access, students will have a maximum of 30 minutes to retrieve any belongings before vacating campus immediately, according to Penn State housing.

These are the only time frames available to students who must retrieve essential belongings. The university will be closed outside of these permitted times.

RELATED

Coronavirus: Penn State cancels all education abroad in continental Europe Penn State is canceling all education abroad programming in continental Europe for the sprin…