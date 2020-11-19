Not knowing what will come next has become the ongoing theme of 2020, but not knowing who has the coronavirus is a concern for some Penn State students.

When crimes occur on campus, students often receive an automated Timely Warning notification, or a “right to know” message from the university.

None of these messages expose any names, but students are made aware that the event occurred and if there was a breach in a fellow student’s safety.

Some students have been wondering if people in the same hall as them have contracted the virus, but Penn State does not currently release this information to students.

Paige Blankenhorn said she could have benefited from being notified of her roommate’s diagnosis of the coronavirus, but was left in the dark.

Blankenhorn (freshman-nursing) said her roommate had contracted the virus, got tested at an off-campus location and never let Blankenhorn know about the possible exposure.

“She was tested on Thursday and got her positive test results on Saturday, and between those three days she had gone on two different Tinder dates [and] had a friend from our floor in our room to watch the [presidential] debate,” Blankenhorn said. “She basically did not self-isolate [and] didn’t even tell me that she was exposed or tested.”

Blankenhorn went on to attend a small gathering after her roommate had received her positive test result, which Blankenhorn didn’t know at the time. This potentially put other people at risk of exposure to the virus.

Blankenhorn woke up one day with her roommate gone to isolate at home, leaving her to break the news to those they had both come into contact with.

Blankenhorn, along with all of the people she said she came in contact with, received negative coronavirus test results while they quarantined.

The roommates no longer live together.

Had the floor been notified that someone had tested positive, Blankenhorn said the two-week long scare they experienced may not have happened.

“You’re in constant contact with these people, so in my situation — even if you’re in the shower, in the bathroom [or] brushing your teeth — there’s a bunch of different [risks],” Blankenhorn said about dorm living. “I do believe that students have the right to know this type of stuff. I’m sure a lot of other people would find this extremely helpful.”

Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers couldn’t comment regarding these instances “without more information and context,” but extended resources to help students.

“Every case of contact tracing is different,” Powers said via email. “Of note, students who test positive or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact University Health Services, their campus health center, or primary care provider. Students who test positive outside of a university testing process should also reach out to Contact Tracing and Student Support Services at 814-863-8800.”

Powers also encouraged students who are living on and off campus to visit this site for resources available for students, more information about contact tracing, and quarantine and isolation processes.

Improvements made by the university to better respond to the pandemic since the onset include online coronavirus reporting, as well as increasing contact tracing staff, Powers said.

According to Powers, the university has “implemented multiple improvements to the case investigation tool and is in the process of launching SaraAlert, in partnership with the Department of Health.”

SaraAlert is a “standards-based, open source tool that automates the process of public health monitoring and reporting of individuals exposed to or infected with COVID-19 or any infectious disease,” according to the tool’s website.

Ethan Cook is one of the students who lives in one of the Eastview Terrace buildings not occupied by those in quarantine or isolation.

Worried about the safety of himself, his girlfriend and friend who all live on his floor, Cook (senior-broadcast journalism) said being aware of cases in his area or building would be “helpful” in ensuring distancing from others.

“I think the school should crack down more...,” Cook said. “Knowing that there’s a case on the floor would help me to stay away and… stay in my room.”

The coronavirus is not only creating panic for some students who are fearful of catching it, but also for those who caught it and are concerned for their friends’ health.

Jaileen Ayala Candelaria contracted the coronavirus in the beginning of the school year, and said she isolated right away.

Ayala Candelaria (freshman-biobehavioral health) said the university didn’t warn people she could have come in contact with that they were exposed to her while she was potentially contagious.

“If someone has COVID in the floor, dorm or whole hall, they definitely 100% [should notify other students],” Ayala Candelaria said. “The other people that were on my floor that I wasn’t friends with and didn’t think I came in contact with also tested positive. They had no clue why they tested positive until we all came back from COVID isolation.”

While Ayala Candelaria said knew she had exposed her friends to the coronavirus unintentionally, she later found people she didn’t “have direct contact with” were affected because they lived in the same area.

The virus spread “through the whole floor,” according to Ayala Candelaria. Had the university notified others in the area, she said the spread could have been slowed or stopped completely.

